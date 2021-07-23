Varosha reopens: India backs Cyprus and calls Turkey’s decision to reopen ghost town “relevant” | India News





New Delhi: India has supported Cyprus and expressed deep concern over the Turkish-backed decision to open the ghost town of Varosha. Varosha was once a popular seaside resort, but was abandoned after Turkey invaded the Mediterranean island in 1974. The invasion led to the division of the country into two – the Republic of Cyprus and the north – the Republic Northern Cyprus Turkish (TRNC) recognized only by Ankara Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question to the virtual press weekly: “This is a matter before the UNSC. We are deeply concerned about the recent unilateral announcements regarding the status of Varosha. Adding: “We have always advocated for a peaceful resolution of this matter in accordance with the UN resolution. Unfortunately, the voice of the UN Security Council, as reflected in its presidential statement of October 9, 2020, has not been respected. We have always supported the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus. “ This is India’s second comment on the matter in the past 24 hours. India’s envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the matter when the matter was brought before the United Nations Security Council. Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on the issue expressed “deep concern” over “unilateral measures on Varosha contrary to UNSC resolutions” and said that “the Cypriot-led and Cypriot-owned process on the bi-communal bi-zonal federation should be the basis. “ In #UNSC today in Cyprus & @UN_ CYPRUS, I said:

Deeply concerned about unilateral action on Varosha contrary to #UNSC resolutions

Presidential Council statement of October 2020 not respected

The Cypriot-led and Cypriot-owned process on the bi-communal bi-zonal federation should be the basis RP / With TS Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) July 21, 2021 Cyprus had brought the case before the UNSC concerning the reopening of the city by the leaders of the north. The decision to reopen Varosha was announced by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and was strongly criticized by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. ‘ India joined the US, UK and EU in also voicing development concerns. Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed the matter with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and briefed on developments. Turkey’s backed violation of UNSC resolutions on Cyprus comes even as Ankara has in the past advised India on UNSC resolutions on Kashmir. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had commented in the context of India’s removal of the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. This has been the main cause of the deterioration of ties between the 2 countries over the past 2 years. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://zeenews.india.com/world/india-supports-cyprus-on-varosha-issue-at-unsc-meet-calls-turkey-backed-move-concerning-2378173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos