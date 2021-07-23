Pelosi plans to add more anti-Trump Republicans to Jan.6 inquiry





Later Thursday, Pelosi told reporters that “some” other Republicans have expressed interest in participating and “everyone thought Kinzinger would be a good addition to the selection panel. Its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss .), told reporters ahead of a meeting of Pelosi-appointed members that Kinzinger was one of the many “Republicans who had been told to join.

After the nearly two-hour panel meeting on Thursday, Thompson refrained from resolving the composition of the committees before his first hearing scheduled for next week.

Were ready to move forward with eight members, he said, although he spoke enthusiastically about Kinzinger: “Well, I think his reputation speaks for itself. , he’s a good representative. “

Kinzinger discussed his desire to join the restricted panel with other lawmakers before Pelosi picked Cheney earlier this month, according to someone familiar with the conversations. He declined to comment on Thursday when asked about his potential addition to the select panel, whose first hearing will feature law enforcement responders during the Capitol siege by supporters of the former president.

But Wyoming’s Kinzinger ally offered enthusiastic endorsement.

He would be a great addition to the committee. I think ultimately it depends on the speaker, but I would definitely support him, Cheney told POLITICO in a brief interview.

Kinzinger would likely be the last member added to the panel. No other House Republican would serve and Pelosi has no plans to appoint any additional Democrats, according to officials close to the committee.

The committee announced its senior staff on Thursday, bringing together Capitol Hill veterans, the executive branch and previous investigations to participate in the investigation. David Buckley will be its personnel manager, Kristin Amerling will be its deputy personnel manager and Hope Goins will serve as legal counsel to the president, among other choices.

But Cheney and Kinzinger, if nominated, will get a team of their own staff. Cheney has already sent a few names to Pelosi for review, including Riggleman, according to multiple sources. Panel members, including Cheney, gathered in Pelosi’s office on Thursday for a lunchtime meeting.

When asked if Cheney had proposed Riggleman’s name to Pelosi, Cheney objected and only reiterated that “he would be a great addition to the committee.”

She added that Riggleman, a veteran online extremism researcher who has already dug into the far-right elements behind the insurgency, “would be great” as an outside aide to the investigation.

“Denver is someone who has years of experience, especially in all areas of cyber issues,” she said. “And I think [he] would simply be a great addition to the committee’s work in terms of understanding, recognizing the extent of the use of social media platforms, communications that took place before the 6th. “

At least one Democratic member of the select panel has indicated that he will support the addition of Kinzinger to its ranks, should Pelosi decide to appoint the Air Force veteran.

“I am open to anyone from any political point of view who does not want to hinder the work of the committee,” said Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). “I’m sure Kinzinger wouldn’t want to interfere with the work of the committee.

Beyond Kinzinger, it’s unclear whether any Republican lawmakers would consider participating in the panel. Representative Jaime Herrera Butler (R-Wash.), Who joined Cheney and Kinzinger in voting to impeach Trump in February, told reporters she would not participate.

Unless it is made up of people who are not members of Congress, the American people cannot trust the results, ”she said.

The effort to potentially bolster Republican representation on the select panel comes after McCarthy withdrew his five picks on Wednesday following Pelosi’s veto over the two most controversial names on his list, Reps Jim Banks (R-Ind .) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Thursday that it is possible that Jordan and other House Republicans who have contacted McCarthy will be asked to testify before the select panel. McCarthy, meanwhile, vowed Republicans would undertake their own inquest into the events on Jan.6 in response.

While several of Cheney’s Republican colleagues have offered to hold a vote on his future among them after supporting Pelosi’s veto against Banks and Jordan, McCarthy has given no indication that he would consider such a drastic move as the outright eject. I think it’s a conference decision, ”McCarthy told reporters.

But Pelosi dismissed McCarthy’s protests on Thursday, saying she made the right decision in blocking Banks and Jordan over their antics in the months following the murderous insurgency.

I’m not talking about him, Pelosi said of McCarthy. Let’s not waste each other’s time.

Pelosi said his decision to block those two, while allowing McCarthys three other caps, to sit on the panel, had nothing to do with their votes to challenge the certification of Trump’s loss on Jan.6. In fact, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) also voted against certification and was not vetoed by Pelosi.

The other two made statements and took action that would have been ridiculous to put them on a truth-seeking committee, Pelosi told reporters.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.

