Visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tibet





Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Tibet Autonomous Region, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, on his first recorded visit as the nation’s leader. Xi traveled to the town of Nyingchi on Wednesday and took a train to the Tibetan capital Lhasa the next day along a section of the high-altitude railway being built to connect the mountainous border region with the province of Sichuan. In Lhasa, Xi visited a monastery and the Potala Palace Square, and “inspected ethnic religion” and the protection of Tibetan cultural heritage, according to Xinhua. The palace is the traditional home of the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, who is in exile and has been called a dangerous separatist by Beijing. In Nyingchi, Xi also inspected rural rejuvenation and environmental protection. Tibet, on China’s border with India, is considered to be of critical strategic importance to Beijing. Last year, China and India experienced the most serious clash in decades on their disputed border in the Himalayas, with deaths on both sides. Photos released by Xinhua show Xi was accompanied by Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China and top general of the People’s Liberation Army. Xi was last in Tibet in 2011, when he was vice president. Beijing sent troops to Tibet in 1950 in what it officially calls peaceful liberation and maintains a strong security presence in the region, which has been prone to unrest.

