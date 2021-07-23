Opinion: Trump’s friend’s arrest sends key message





The indictment is a welcome first step in curbing both foreign lobbying in general and the corruption apparently surrounding the former president in particular, but much more is needed on both counts.

Barrack reportedly attempted to influence Trump’s campaign in 2016 and the administration that followed at the behest of the UAE. He added language praising the UAE in a campaign speech, for example, and then promoted a preferred candidate by UAE officials for the role of US ambassador, according to the ministry. of Justice. The charge accuses him, along with others, of “acting knowingly and intentionally[ing] in the United States as an agent of a foreign government ”, without having informed the Attorney General as required by law. Because Barrack allegedly lied about it when confronted with the government, he has also been charged with obstruction of justice and several counts of fabricating forgery although he has yet to plead guilty. , his spokesperson said he plans to plead not guilty.In the eight decades since the passage of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in 1938 to protect Americans from undisclosed lobbying by agents foreigners and efforts to manipulate public opinion, prosecutions for FARA and FARA-related offenses have been rare. The Trump years saw an increase in law enforcement activity, but convictions related to FARA remain rare. Notable FARA-related cases during this period included Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate FARA based on contact with a Malaysian financier. settled with the judge De partie and agreed to register as an agent of Ukraine. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort ended up pleading guilty to conspiring to commit several FARA-related offenses, among other crimes. Trump ultimately pardoned him for these offenses. And Manafort’s former office mate, W. Samuel Patten, pleaded guilty to violating FARA, once again on the basis of Ukraine-related activities in the United States. But, too often, FARA-related charges are used simply to induce suspects to cooperate with law enforcement. This was the case, for example, of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was threatened with FARA violations for his alleged lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey during the 2016 campaign. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to lying to investigators, and no FARA charges were laid. And the small number of high-profile convictions in recent years only scratches the surface of the vast expanse of lobbying on behalf of foreign governments that permeates national politics. between senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and the Americans, including Barrack himself. According to the Justice Department, Barrack wrote an op-ed in favor of the UAE in 2016, for which he sought advice from senior UAE officials before it was published. policy impacting the United Arab Emirates.

We still don’t know what else the UAE could have done to expand its influence over Trump’s White House. The importance of the Barrack case also lies in the questions it can answer about it. We can find out, especially if Barrack decides to cooperate with the government and offer what he knows, if at all, in return for leniency.

The alleged behavior on Barrack’s part seems so brazen that it’s hard to believe anyone working in the vicinity of a presidential campaign and administration would risk it. We must, however, consider that the Department of Justice’s enforcement of FARA-related matters has been sporadic for years and, despite the intensification of enforcement activities, the risk of prosecution for FARA violations remains low, even today.

A stronger FARA-related enforcement would provide more incentive for foreign agents to register, and the prosecution of the Trump and Barrack years is a good start. But FARA must also be made more effective. The Democracy Reform Bill, also known as the For the People Act, would make some of the changes necessary for the application of FARA. And although it was passed in the House as HR1, it has been blocked for the time being in the Senate as S1. Among other things, the bill would create a special enforcement unit within the Ministry of Justice with the power to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, establish civil fines. allow recourse in cases that do not reach the level of prosecution, and otherwise expand FARA. In their zeal to block the voting rights part of S1, moreover, GOP senators also hampered a Republican-led effort, which garnered bipartisan support, to bolster the Justice Department’s main tool against l foreign interference, namely improving disclosure and registration of Chuck Grassley’s foreign agents. Act of 2019, parts of which were incorporated into HR1 and S1. Foreign lobbying has had dire implications for US foreign policy in the past. As far as the Middle East is concerned, the United States’ relationship with the United Arab Emirates and its bosses, the Saudis, likely contributed to the Trump administration vetoing a measure aimed at ending the US involvement in the Yemen war, lukewarm response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and engaging in billions of dollars in arms sales to the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates – a practice of questionable benefit to the interests of long-term US national security. It is appalling to consider the risk that foreign corruption could influence the policy of the US government. This is exactly what Congress feared by adopting FARA in 1938 when some prominent Americans, including Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford, sympathized with Nazi Germany and Germany used its influence on Wall Street to help raise concerns. capital to rebuild his war machine. Congress thought we should at least find out who in the United States worked for Adolf Hitler – or for Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union – and who worked for our Democratic allies.

The Barrack case proves that more transparency is needed with regard to foreign lobbying activities. There is no benign foreign interference with American democracy, and covert foreign interference and political lobbying by foreign governments using American intermediaries must be stopped.

