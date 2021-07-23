Chicken farmers Sue Jokowi and 2 ministers, demanding compensation of 5.4 T of Rp



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Poultry farmer sued the government because they felt a loss of 5.4 trillion rupees. The lawsuit which was registered with the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) numbered 173 / G / TF / 2021 / PTUN.JKT on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The selling price of live chickens fell further during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even the price of live birds has dropped to Rp 10,000 per kg. Data from the Indonesian People’s Poultry Association as of July 20, 2021 shows that the average selling price of live chickens is around Rs 14,000. As part of the trial, Antonio asked the PTUN panel of judges to rule on his five petitions. First, grants the request of the applicant. Second, said the government led by the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Commerce and the President did not protect independent ranchers. The indication, cited on the Jakarta Administrative Court Information System website, is that the government has not stabilized poultry with respect to live bird supply, feed supply and chick supply (DOC) as well as the stabilization of live bird prices, feed prices and chick prices, according to the price proposed by the government in 2019 and 2020. “This action is an act of violation of the law by a government agency or an official,” it was reported on the official website of PTUN, Friday July 23, 2021. The third, ordered three senior officials in the country to compensate the plaintiffs for all material losses amounting to Rp. Fourth, punish the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Commerce and President Jokowi to make up for all losses suffered by independent farmers, amounting to 5.4 trillion rupees. Fifth, punish the defendants for having paid the costs incurred in this case Previously, the General Secretary of the Joint National Organization for Chicken Farming (GOPAN), Sugeng Wahyudi, said: PPKM worsen absorption of live chickens. “We hope that seed distribution companies can absorb 25 million head to stabilize supply and demand,” Sugeng said on Friday, June 25, 2021. The figure of 25 million to be absorbed is considered sufficient to encourage stabilization of seed prices. price. Read: Micro PPKM Tightening Makes Farmers Scream, Live Chicken Prices To Drop

