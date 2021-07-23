The man who exposed Pegasus long before mainstream media





the technology was prevalent and how intrusive it was. But what the Washington Post article documented was that the company had targeted 50,000 cell phone numbers around the world, owned by – and that was – that was the total number of cell phones they were targeting. They, in order to actually infect your phone with the malware, they have to actually get it on your phone. So they did not succeed in all 50,000 cases. But those 50,000 cell phones were located in 50 different countries around the world, more than a third of all countries in the world. So, NSO Group may have up to 50 client states, intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies, military forces using them.

Now, NSO claims that the sole purpose of its technology is to break down criminal gangs and drug gangs, and to stop terrorism, and to help locate kidnapped or missing children; that’s the kind of story they put out to the public. But indeed, this is really rarely what is actually done with this technology. It is mainly used by the intelligence agencies of repressive governments, like, you know, Azerbaijan, Hungary or Saudi Arabia, as you mentioned. These are countries that feel their citizens are the enemy. They are repressive regimes based on authoritarian rule, corruption and violence. And that’s what this technology facilitates. It facilitates the worst in human behavior and the worst in the behavior of nation states.

Robert Scheer: Well, let’s start off by talking about what’s worrying about the technology first. I mean, NSO, we should be very clear here, denies that he in any way condones any harmful behavior; denies evidence from the Washington Post and others; and claims he acted to deny their services to any groups that would do such things. On the other hand, they also say that they are not responsible for how their customers use this technology; they pretend they’re not watching him, and so on. So we have to highlight that, and I’ll let you answer that.

But let’s just talk about the ingenious nastiness of this technology. Because, again, it’s not your normal hack where you have to kind of be complicit, you have to log in, click, accept the bait. This is a technology, Pegasus, where they can invade your phone without you knowing it, and indeed it takes a lot of expertise for anyone to do the forensic examination to find out that you have been invaded. This is what Amnesty International’s technical competence has helped to demonstrate. This is what the Washington Post and others, 26 other news agencies have helped. So let’s talk first about the technology emanating, at least allegedly, from the private sector rather than – even though many of these people are veterans of Israeli intelligence, the Israeli government must approve any export. But they claim it is a private sector for-profit company. So tell us what it does that we didn’t know a private company could do.

Richard Silverstein: Well, Pegasus is the most sophisticated malware of its kind produced anywhere in the world, and NSO is the most successful company out of all of its competition at this sort of thing. And what happens is these cases are called a clickless exploit – that means all NSO needs, all the customer needs is your phone number. It sends an SMS to your phone number; you don’t know you received it, and the text message itself then starts downloading the malware onto your phone, without you doing anything, as you mentioned. And once it’s on your phone, it controls your phone. He knows everything you do, everything you say, every keystroke you make, every photo you look at

