Turkish President’s aid hails restrictions on funding for independent media





Fahrettin Altun, president of communications in the Turkish presidency, hailed new regulations on the funding of independent media abroad, to put an end to foreign influences. It is evident that there is a need to regulate media organizations that operate with funds from foreign states and institutions, Altun told Turkish state agency Anadolu on Wednesday. He added that the government will not allow any Fifth Column activity in new forms. In an environment where some foreign leaders openly express their intentions and efforts to shape Turkish policy, we cannot interpret that a foreign state or institution provides various funds to the media sector regardless of the interests and objectives in question, a Altun said. He added that the new regulations will be completed as soon as possible, to protect public order and peoples’ rights. Funding for independent media in Turkey was recently brought to light after it was announced that an American NGO, through various projects, was funding Medya Scope, one of the few remaining independent media outlets in the country, headed by the journalist. seasoned Rusen Cakir. As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on critics, media ownership has changed dramatically over the past decade and pressure on the remaining independent media houses has intensified. In 2018, Dogan Media Group, which was the country’s largest mainstream media house, owning several news agencies, TV channels, newspapers and magazines, was sold to Demiroren Holding, close to the Erdogans government. According to Reporters Without Borders, 90% of Turkish media are now under the direct control of the Turkish government. The remaining independent media come under heavy government pressure, as well as fines and advertising bans. Under these circumstances, funding media institutions through projects has become one of the most important sources of income for many media organizations. Turkish branches of international news houses have meanwhile increased their coverage of the country and hired some of the freelance journalists who have lost their jobs due to government takeovers and other pressures.

