“Prime Minister Imran Khan to address two large rallies at AJK on Friday”





JHELUM: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take a landslide victory in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, FYR reported News.

Fawad Chaudhry, at a press conference in Jhelum, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address two large gatherings in Azad Kashmir on Friday (today).

He said Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was making confused statements during AJK’s election campaign, while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left the campaign incomplete to head to the United States (US).

Fawad Chaudhry expressed the hope that the PTI will also make his government in Azad Kashmir after achieving victory in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He added that the country’s narrative for Kashmir will become even stronger after the PTI victory.

On a question regarding the Afghan peace process, the Minister of Information said that Pakistan can only help the Afghan people, however, the Afghans are independent to make their own decision. He criticized the Afghan government for wanting to shift the burden of its failures onto Pakistan.

He added that the Afghan people are courageous and that their relations with Pakistan are very strong.

Regarding the Dasu incident, Fawad Chaudhry said that some elements are thinking of stopping the Dasu dam project by carrying out attacks. He hinted that they knew who would be involved in the Dasu incident, however, the investigation will make it all clear soon.

He said some elements wanted to halt progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that a Chinese investigation team of 23 members had arrived in Pakistan and the first phase of the investigation was completed.

Fawad Chaudhry said some members of the Chinese team have returned to their country and the investigation into the Dasu incident has entered the second phase.

