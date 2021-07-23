There is nothing inevitable about the rise of conservatism in large states

It was supposed to be the Conservatives’ big capitulation week. Boris Johnson was planning to tear up his manifesto promises and say he was unable to protect the country from tax hikes as he had promised. A new form of national insurance would be put in place to pay nursing homes, pushing the overall tax burden to 1970s levels. He also wanted a cabinet reshuffle. But his plans were sabotaged by the pingemia, isolating the prime minister and delaying his plans until the fall.

This gives his party a few more months to wonder: what just happened? Have the Conservatives really lost the argument? Should the answer to every major question be more taxes, more spending, more debt and more government? A party shocked by the pandemic succumbs to a crisis of confidence that certainly seems to have infected its party leader. But it’s a crisis that is perhaps best articulated by a former leader: William Hague.

Lord Hague has been wavering for some time. The future, he says, poses enormous problems that individual freedom cannot solve. He sometimes speaks as if he had just graduated from a Corbynite summer school, saying it was time to look beyond free market philosophy (what he called conservatism) because it cannot not make prosperity sustainable or resilient. His general advice: it is time for the conservatives to stop worrying and learn to love the interventionist state.

A certain fatalism runs through his argument: that demographics (or the rise of China or the Net Zero agenda) somehow make a great government inevitable, and anyone who opposes it is nostalgic for the 1980s. But dig deeper, and much of that argument collapses.

The care plan that No10 was ready to approve would do very little to improve care for the elderly. A new promise that you won’t have to sell your house because the taxpayer will pay the huge bills is instead a massive bribe for the propertied classes. It also raises a question: what’s wrong with someone selling their house (or any other asset) to pay for the care they need? Why should young people be forced to subsidize older and richer people?

Theresa May suggested another plan: that the state would only pay for the care of those who cannot afford it. Recklessly, she announced it during an election campaign and calamity ensued, but the argument is, now, here to be won. There are other options, such as nursing home insurance plans. But as befits a government that refuses to relinquish its emergency powers, we have had very little debate let alone inspired thinking.

Hague’s idea that free markets don’t promote fairness is also a bit confusing. The last three decades have seen an explosion of global capitalism and, consequently, a golden age of poverty reduction with declining global inequalities.

The protectionism of large states threatens all of this. Closer to home, the tax cuts of the Cameron / Osborne era made the incomes of the poorest grow faster than those of the richest. More than can be said for the Blair / Brown years, when expenses were high.

Liberal economics is therefore not an artifact of the 1980s: it is a basic formula that underpins so much social progress. Recent tax cuts in the United States have helped poverty among African Americans fall to historically low levels. English schools have pushed up international rankings in reading and math during the decade of austerity. How was this possible? Allowing people to keep more of their income helps families. School reform has made it possible for teachers to do things better. This is the real lesson of modern economics: how to get more for less.

This trend is the engine of environmental progress. Advances in technology and consumer demand make possible a cleaner, greener and cheaper future without the need for the tax hammer threatened by Net Zero. Britain’s use of water, energy and whatever is mined from the ground peaked in 2001 and is now much lower, despite a population rising 14% and an economy rising 33% (before the Covid crash). Capitalism and innovation have allowed us to walk much more lightly on the earth. Carbon emissions are now back to what they were in Victorian times.

The idea that environmentalism is doomed to fail without massive taxes and subsidies is a fantasy, widely open to challenge. Still, there is almost no debate about the downsides of Net Zero, one of the costliest ideas ever presented by a government, and how many compromises are worth it. It’s hard to think of all these taxes as inevitable if no one has taken the time to do the math.

Opinion polls show the popularity of expensive programs like vacation. This is seen as a general belief that the government should do more, but those beliefs can change when the bill lands. At present, additional spending is added to the national debt. If we were to pay now, the average household would have 8,400 more this year alone. Such bills cannot be dodged indefinitely. If people end up being asked to donate nearly half of their income, but still see NHS queues for a year and appalling care home service, the protests will not be long in coming.

Johnson himself loves big, expensive toys (like HS2) but still defines himself as a low-tax conservative. There is tension there, but it must not end with a breach of its manifesto promise. He does not have the conservatives of the great States in his neck: on the contrary, his plausible successors go against the consensus.

As the new MP, Rishi Sunak stood out by advocating for an agile and smaller state. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, was a member of the Low Tax Free Enterprise Conservative Group. Sajid Javid reads excerpts from Ayn Rand’s novels to his wife as a Christmas ritual. (Even among Conservative MPs, this is not normal behavior.)

For these ministers of a generation younger than Lord Hague, there is nothing nostalgic about the small state. This is the vision that brought them into politics: that a strong and just society is a society that empowers the greatest number. The future of a great state and high taxes is only inevitable if the Conservatives convince themselves that it is.

The advice of desperation that there is nothing else to do but tax may be a cry of a certain generation, but it is not the cry of the next. Johnson now has the summer to decide which side he’s on.