Sea Snot could pose a problem for beaches in the United States
The “sea snot” plaguing Turkey’s Marmara Sea could be a harbinger of what is to come for other bodies of water around the world, particularly in the United States.
Sea glanders occur due to the rise in water temperature which causes the proliferation of phytoplankton – a normally essential part of a body of water’s ecosystem – and from a thick layer of frozen mucilage called “sea snot”.
Oceanographer Mustafa Yucel has warned that what is happening may not be isolated in Turkey. Other bodies of water are experiencing the same conditions that lead to the environmental disaster unfolding in the Sea of Marmara.
“For example, in the United States, [the] Chesapeake Bay, Gulf of Mexico, they’re all like [the] Marmara Sea, they are overloaded, ”said Yucel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to save the Sea of Marmara from this mucilage calamity, possibly linked to the dumping of untreated sewage from Istanbul into the water as well as rising temperatures.
Erdogan has assembled a team of 300 experts to investigate the cause of the mud, as well as potential solutions to the environmental disaster.
My fear is that if it spreads to the Black Sea, the problems will be huge, Erdogan said.
Mud is everywhere in the Sea of Marmara
Scientists argue that sea glanders will become a persistent problem in the region if the country does not take meaningful action to curb pollution and implement robust water purification systems.
A research team from the Middle East Technical University, located in Ankara, Turkey, boarded a ship to first-hand examine the phenomenon of sea glanders in the Sea of Marmara.
Their team has already been at sea for a week, and they have found the extent of the problem to be enormous.
METU Professor of Maritime Sciences Bar Saliholu announced the team’s findings to Demirren News Agency (DHA) on Friday, saying:
We have seen a gel-like structure spread across the sea and we have never encountered such a large mass before.
Agricultural waste, industrial waste pouring into the sea from the deltas, the tributaries particularly aggravate it. We need to at least halve pollution. Cleaning up pollution by at least half would bring oxygen levels back to normal within five to six years. We need patience and quick action, said Saliholu.
Solve the problem of sea snot
While Erdogan has expressed his commitment to solving the sea sludge problem, solutions to the lingering problem can be elusive.
A significant part of the problem is the global increase in water temperature, which has a direct relationship to climate change, something that cannot be addressed by a single working group.
However, many experts have offered potential solutions to the problem.
Veysel Erolu, lawyer and former Minister of Forests and Water in Turkey, presented an action plan to end the problem at a press conference.
All municipalities discharging wastewater into the Marmara should have biological treatment plants. Nitrogen and phosphorus must be removed from industrial wastewater. We need an industry that creates less pollution and uses less water
We must rehabilitate all the streams that flow into the Marmara. We need to check the pollution caused by pesticides. Finally, we need strict pollution inspection and set up a network for monitoring pollution in all rivers and sources of sewage flowing into the sea, Erolu said.
