Afghan vice presidents’ rhetoric against Pakistan regrettable, says Fawad Chaudhry

JHELUM: Describing Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s recent rhetoric against Pakistan with regret, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government in Kabul wanted to shift the burden of its failure onto Pakistan .

Fawad Chaudhry, speaking with media in Jhelum, said that the family of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh did not even live in the country, adding that negative statements by these Afghan leaders were of no value.

He maintained that the people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very strong and added that Pakistan was always on the side of its Afghan brothers.

The resolution of the Afghan conflict lies in the intra-Afghan dialogue, he said, adding that Pakistan can only facilitate the dialogue process.

Responding to a question about the Dasu incident, Fawad Chaudhry said those who want to create a misunderstanding between Pakistan and China have failed.

Earlier today, Pakistani government national security adviser Moeed Yusuf severely reprimanded Afghan officials for stepping up their rhetoric against Pakistan, saying Islamabad would not be deterred by “spoilers” in Kabul so that it strive to achieve lasting peace in the neighboring country.

“Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. With this in mind, Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to meet [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani recently to continue our engagement, “Yusuf wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Yusuf criticized the “vitriolic and delusional statements of certain spoilers in Kabul”, which he described as having been “forced” on the Afghan people “as high officials”.

He said these officials “constantly try to vitiate bilateral relations in an attempt to distract from their own failures.

He was referring to a series of critical statements made by officials of the current Afghan regime, denigrating Pakistan’s intention in the peace process.

“Afghanistan is embarrassed on a daily basis by these silly statements. Afghans must be assured that everyone can see through the infamous program of these spoilers. We will not let a handful of poisonous spirits affect Pakistan’s support for ALL. Afghans for peace and stability, ”Yusuf concluded.

