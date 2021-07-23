Will Boris Johnson turn the NHS pay line into another culture war?





For for obvious reasons, even in normal times there are few politically unstable issues more than what nurses pay. In a second year of the covid pandemic, after applause from caregivers, the much-publicized appeal from Sir Tom Moores and countless examples of selflessness, saving lives without proper protection and some making the ultimate sacrifice, the This year’s NHS salary settlement demanded careful and sensitive treatment. It is fair to say that the ministers who dealt with this are far from appearing in the textbooks as a case study of successful governance. And now they don’t even have Matt Hancock to carry the can. The net result of the past few days of mixed messages, zigzags, drawn parliamentary statements and general confusion is that the government has found itself in a worst of worlds. The initial 1% offer might have been worth fighting for the sake of the public finances, given that the NHS is such a huge employer and the salary and pension bill is so high, but at the end of the day. instead, the government of England and Wales succumbed. lobbied in such a confused way that his 3% offer succeeded in disgusting all concerned. The idea that 1.5% of it would be a one-time bonus was adopted and then scrapped within hours, and the 3% will now be permanent, still inexplicably 1% below the level proposed by the Scottish Government. It’s also well below what the unions and the Royal College of Nurses demand of 12.5 percent and above, and of course, that excludes young doctors (i.e. anyone below the consultant rank, which in this case has 1 percent salary increase of cents). Social workers and temporary workers who are not directly employed by the NHS will also have different pay arrangements. The recent George Cross award probably does not compensate for a wage increase that is less than rapidly rising inflation. Or will it solve the 80,000 vacant positions in the NHS. The government is also unwilling to say whether the higher wage settlement (i.e. 1 percent to 3 percent) will be new money or somehow surgically sliced ​​off existing budgets.

