EU court allows employers to ban Muslim women from wearing headscarves at work – Everything you need to know





The Supreme Court of the European Union reaffirmed on July 15, 2021 that companies in Europe can prohibit Muslim women from wearing a headscarf to work under certain conditions. The headscarf is the visible symbol of political and religious beliefs. The decision of the highest court also led to widespread condemnation of human rights activists as well as Muslim nations appeasing Islamophobia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the decision of European courts. A devout Muslim leading a party of Islamic origin has always presented himself as an advocate for Muslims around the world and has often defended the faith against Islamophobia. Erdogans spokesman Ibrahim Kalin then tweeted that the European Court of Justice’s ruling on headscarf wearing in the workplace was another blow to the rights of Muslim women wearing headscarves, and that it would play the game of these warmongers against Islam in Europe. The judgment of the European Court of Justice was not limited to scarves only. It also applies to all visible symbols of political and religious beliefs. In its decision, the court mentioned that the 27 member states of the bloc will have to justify whether there is a real need on the part of the employer to ban these religious markers. Headscarf ban by European Court: what led to the latest decision? The EU court’s latest ruling was based on separate cases brought to court by two German Muslim women who were suspended from their jobs for wearing the hijab. The two women – one of whom was a pharmacy cashier and the other worked at a daycare center in Hamburg – were not wearing a headscarf when they started working for their respective employees. However, they adopted the hijab after returning from parental leave. According to court documents, the two women were told that wearing the headscarf was not allowed The court clarified that company policies prohibiting workers from wearing the visible form of expression of philosophical, political or religious beliefs in the workplace did not constitute direct discrimination as long as the same rules are applied to religious symbols. and clothing of all faiths. Employers must demonstrate a real need for a ban (EU Court) The European Court of Justice, in its ruling, ruled that employers must show a real need to ban the headscarf – this can be the legitimate wishes of customers, or present a neutral image towards customers or to prevent social disputes . The court specified that the employer’s justification must correspond to a real need and, by reconciling the rights and interests in question, the national courts must take into account the specific context of their Member State and in particular more favorable national provisions in protection of religious freedom. Is the headscarf debate in Europe new? Although the German court will ultimately have to decide whether the two women have been discriminated against, the headscarf debate in Europe predates the latest ruling. A number of cases have been heard, the majority of which were filed by candidates for positions as teachers in public schools or judges in the court. Across Europe, over the years, many courts have been able to impose restrictions on the wearing of religious symbols or clothing in the workplace as well as in public spaces such as parks. More recently, the controversial anti-separatism bill of a French senate in April 2021 had spread widespread protests, with critics denouncing it for targeting the Muslim community. The Senate, as part of its proposed initiatives to help promote secularism, has sought to ban girls under 18 from wearing the hijab in public. European countries where the hijab is prohibited: 1. In 2004, France banned the wearing of the hijab in public schools. Then, still in 2014, the highest court in the country confirmed the dismissal of a Muslim educator for wearing the headscarf in a private school where religious neutrality was required of all its employees. 2. Countries like Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands have also passed laws banning full face veils in public places. However, the hijab – which covers the head and shoulders – is not included in these prohibitions. 3. German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared in 2016 that the wearing of the full-face veil should be banned wherever it is legally possible ”. How have other countries reacted to the headscarf ban? Among the strongest voices opposing the European Court’s latest ruling are Turkish Cabinet ministers. It also prompted the Turkish president’s spokesperson to ask the following question: Do concepts of religious freedom now exclude Muslims? International NGO Human Rights Watch, in an article condemning the court ruling, pointed out that the argument rests on the mistaken notion that a client’s objections to employees wearing religious attire can legitimately prevail. on employee rights.

