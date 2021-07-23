Donald Trump Jr. Responds To Kimberly Guilfoyle’s “The View” Rumor





Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in the debate over the future of The View after Meghan McCain announced she would be leaving the ABC show.

There is growing speculation about who could replace McCain after she said earlier this month that she would be leaving the show to stay in Washington, DC, where she moved before her daughter was born. Liberty.

Daughter of the late Arizona GOP Senator John McCain, she was the program’s most conservative voice, which she joined in 2017.

She often engaged in heated debates with her more liberal colleagues, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Although she provided a Republican voice, she was critical of former President Donald Trump and supported President Joe Biden, who was a close friend of her father.

Referring to her notice period and the clashes she’s had with her co-hosts, McCain said, “If you want to fight a little more, you’ve got four more weeks.”

Meanwhile, the son of former President Donald Trump shared a Daily Mail.com report saying the race is on to find a “Republican Trump” to replace McCain, so the show can appeal to larger audiences. large.

LOL, hey @ABC, even though I log in to see @kimguilfoyle do that. Kim against the other 4 doesn’t seem like a fair fight though. You may need a few more libraries.

Chaos behind the scenes at The View as the show scrambles to find a “Republican Trump” https://t.co/1XysCn6SmD

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2021

The Mail reported that this quest for a curator has raised concerns behind the scenes that the show’s presenters may have to fight someone further to the right.

By tweeting the article, Trump Jr. responded to rumors that his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, former co-host of Fox’s The Five, was being considered.

“LOL, hey @ABC, even though I was logging in to see @kimguilfoyle doing this,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

“Kim against the other 4 doesn’t seem like a fair fight. You might need a few extra pounds,” he added, referring to liberal voices.

The Mail also reported that The View made three attempts to hire Guilfoyle while she was at Fox News. Other popular conservatives are said to be in the frame, including Megyn Kelly and the controversial Candace Owens.

As speculation intensifies about what could happen after McCain’s last show on August 6, Page Six has announced that its exit will be followed by a number of guest guest appearances in the fall.

An insider on the show told Page Six that guest hosts will include curators, “some well-known, some not,” and producers “will take the time to find the right fit for the seat.”

Newsweek has contacted ABC for comment.

Don Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Trump Jr. weighed in on rumors that Guilfoyle would be seen as the host of ABC’s The View. Joe Raedle / Getty

