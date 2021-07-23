Chinese President Xi Jinping’s inaugural visit to Tibetan town bordering Arunachal Pradesh

By KJM Varma (Eds: Update with more details)

Beijing, Jul 23 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town near Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to Tibet, state media reported on Friday.

Xi arrived at Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was greeted by locals and officials from various ethnic groups, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

He may be the first Chinese leader to visit the city on the Indo-Chinese border. Xi’s politically significant visit was kept under wraps by Chinese state media until Friday.

During his visit to Nyingchi, Xi, 68, visited the Nyang River Bridge to inspect the ecological preservation of the Brahmaputra River Basin, called Yarlung Zangbo in the Tibetan language.

China this year approved plans to build a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River during the current 14th Five-Year Plan, which has raised concerns in states bordering India and Bangladesh.

Nyingchi is a prefecture-level town in Tibet which is adjacent to the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India strongly rejects.

The border dispute between India and China covers the 3,488 km Actual Line of Control (LAC).

Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet came amid the ongoing Indo-Chinese military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

India and China have been grappling with a multi-sticking military standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to remaining sticking points.

Chinese leaders visit Tibet periodically. But Xi, who also heads the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the powerful Central Military Commission – the general high command of the Chinese military – may be the first top leader in recent years to visit the border town of China. Tibet. .

In video footage shared on Chinese social media, he was seen greeting residents of Nyingchi, known as the Switzerland of Tibet.

[As for] In the future, the people of all ethnic groups in Tibet will walk towards a happy life, I am as confident as you, said Xi Xi, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper.

This is Xis’ first visit to Tibet after assuming the presidency in 2013. He visited the Himalayan region as vice president in 2011 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

Nyingchi made the news in June when China fully operationalized its first high-speed train in Tibet, which in addition to improving connectivity in the remote Himalayan region, also strengthens the capacity of the Chinese military. to move troops and weapons to Indian borders at a much faster rate.

The train connects the provincial capital of Tibet, Lhasa, to Nyingchi. It has a rated speed of 160 km / h and operates on a single line electrified railway line covering 435.5 km.

The Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway is Tibet’s first electrified railway.

After visiting a town hall, village, and park in Nyingchi, Xi went to Nyingchi Station and took the train to Lhasa. He inspected the construction along the railroad tracks on the way, according to the Xinhua report.

Also on Thursday, Xi made an inspection tour of Lhasa, the provincial capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

He visited Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street, and Potala Palace Square in Lhasa to learn about work on ethnic and religious affairs, conservation of the ancient city, and heritage and protection of the Tibetan culture and chatted with locals, he mentioned.

The Potala Palace is the seat of power of the successive Dalai Lamas in Tibet who, in addition to being the spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism, also exercised power over the Himalayan region.

An official white paper on Tibet released by China in May this year, however, asserted that Tibet has been an integral part of it since ancient times and blamed the British imperialists for cultivating the concept of Tibet’s independence.

The current Dalai Lama has self-exiled in Dharamsala in India since he fled Tibet in 1959 following the takeover of the Himalayan region by the Chinese army.

Beijing accuses him of being a “splittist” trying to separate Tibet from China.

President Xi has pursued a firm policy in tightening control over Tibet’s security. Beijing cracked down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama who, despite his exile, remained a spiritual leader widely admired and revered by Tibetans.

In 2008, Tibet witnessed massive anti-Beijing protests against the mistreatment and persecution of Tibetans by the Chinese government.

Xi also pushed the Tibetan government and the military to strengthen border security by improving the infrastructure of border villages, including building new homes for residents.

Xis’ policies on Tibet included the “sinization” of Tibetan Buddhism, bringing it into line with the policies of the Communist Party.

Recent reports from foreign journalists visiting Tibet on a guided tour organized by the Chinese government reported that Buddhist monks pledged loyalty to the CCP and Xi.

A monk at the historic Jokhang Temple in Lhasa appointed Xi as his spiritual leader. PTI KJV NSA AKJ AKJ

