West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week: The Tribune India





Choudhury of Shubhadep

Tribune press service

New Delhi, July 22 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi next week. While Banerjee already announced in an online address to supporters yesterday that she had asked the PM for time, that does not remove the incongruity of her decision to request a date with Modi on a trip. which seems to be dedicated to his efforts to unite. disparate political parties into one platform to effectively challenge Modi in the 2024 general election. Of the three main things Banerjee intends to do on his proposed visit to the nation’s capital – hold a meeting with various non-BJP parties, including Congress, meet with the President and the Prime Minister – this is meet with Modi materializing first. There is still no news of the meeting with various opposition parties that she asked NCP leader Sharad Pawar and INC leader P Chidambaram about during her speech online yesterday, nor any confirmation. of Rashtrapati Bhavan at his request to meet Kovind. On the other hand, Modi quickly granted him a date. “I will meet the Prime Minister. He gave me time, ”Mamata announced at a press conference in Calcutta today.

