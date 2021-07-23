PKL, Warteg and farmers urge Jokowi to directly lead management of Covid-19





Suara.com – The Small MPME and Informal Archipelago Small People’s Business Organization Forum or Urkantara Forum urges President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to intervene directly to lead the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The voice was conveyed by the Ukantara Forum in an open letter outlining the conditions of those at risk due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ukantara Forum consists of street vendors, tegal or warteg stall communities, market traders, chilli and shallot farmers, catfish breeders, Brebes traders ketoprak, artists and MSME activists. “We really hope that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo, will take over and control as supreme commander of the management of the Covid-19 pandemic as soon as possible”, declared General President of the Warung Tegal Nusantara community, Mukroni in Suara.com, Friday (23/7/2021). Read also:

Child patients with Covid-19 have co-morbidities and a higher risk of death They also called on Jokowi to step back directly to protect the sustainability of their small businesses while restoring the national economy, not forming a special team to deal with the pandemic. “Carry out a total overhaul of the Covid-19 pandemic management team, both in terms of protecting the soul and health of the people and nation of Indonesia, catering to small businesses , MSMEs and the informal sector, and the recovery of the national economy, ”he said. The forum also asked Jokowi to focus entirely on allocating the state budget to managing the Covid-19 pandemic, not other programs. According to the Ukantara Forum archives, over 60 percent of MSMEs and the informal sector are bankrupt because people’s purchasing power is decreasing and even to meet their daily food needs they have to sell goods or borrow here and the. Read also:

Open Tomorrow, free Covid cremation service at Tegal Alur TPU for all religions

