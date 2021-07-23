Erdogan’s motivations | eKathimerini.com





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had two goals when he announced on Tuesday plans to partially open Varosha, in the occupied city of Famagusta in northern Cyprus, while respecting property rights. The first, but not the most important, was to induce some Greek Cypriots with significant real estate in the region to act unilaterally and seek compensation for their property, dealing with and thereby recognizing the authority of the forces of ‘occupation. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades saw through him and directly accused Erdogan of trying to sow division within the Greek Cypriot community. He went on to express the conviction that no Cypriot from Famagusta will become an accomplice. The Turkish president certainly expected his announcement to provoke an immediate reaction from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, as had already happened before the extraordinary convening of the Council, under the French presidency. However, he did not hesitate to go through with his announcement because, it was felt, Erdogan’s intention is to increase the risk associated with the 47-year-old Cyprus issue, thus triggering the immediate involvement of the great powers to ensure stability in the eastern Mediterranean. As a starting point for negotiations, Erdogan promotes recognition of a two-state solution for Cyprus, seeking to achieve sovereign equality of the two communities, within the framework of a bicommunal confederation. The Turkish president believes he has consolidated his country’s position in the region in order to lead developments in the direction he wants. Apparently, Erdogan bases his assessment on the fact that since the Turkish invasion in 1974, and after the end of the 1967-1974 dictatorship in Greece, the direct or indirect intervention of foreign powers has often worked in Ankara’s favor. The big difference today is the personal aversion that US President Joe Biden and his administration have for Erdogan, but not for Turkey, whose strategic importance to Washington and the EU remains very high. Athens and Nicosia remain committed to the path of legality; Ankara introduced the illegal projection of power in Cyprus; and the great powers are dealing with the issue according to their broader interests: We are entering a new phase.

