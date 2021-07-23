Two years of Boris Johnson: a chronology of the ups and downs of PM





Tomorrow will mark two years since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. During that time, he presided over some of the most difficult years in UK history as the country faced the end of its EU membership and the global pandemic. The week looks back on the ups and downs of his administration so far. July 24, 2019: Johnson takes office Johnson became Prime Minister two years ago, promising to challenge the skeptics, the pessimists and the dark ones by delivering Brexit within 99 days. After emerging victorious from a runoff with rival Jeremy Hunt, he gave a speech outside Downing Street that was steeped in patriotic statements, reported The Guardian, declaring that people who bet against Great Britain will lose their shirts. He said after three years of unfounded doubts it was time to change the record. As Brexit shattered Theresa May, Johnson’s unique blend of rhetoric and optimism was the perfect tonic for a party that wants to feel good about itself again, Alan McGuinness wrote for Sky News. September 3, 2019: He loses his majority Johnson faced a major showdown with his own MPs as they sought to block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. The bet to open an acrimonious debate was the defection of Phillip Lee, a Tory MP who crossed the room to join the Liberal Democrat benches as the Prime Minister addressed the Commons, reportedPoliticsHe accused the government of using political manipulation, intimidation and lies to advance its Brexit plans. Johnson then withdrew the whip from 21 rebel Tories for voting against the government. The rebels included Ken Clarke, MP since 1970, and Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill’s grandson. December 13, 2019: A victory in the legislative elections After forcing an election into the Commons’ Brexit deadlock, Johnson scored a landslide victory as voters backed his pledge to make Brexit a success, reported The Guardian. The Tories won 364 of the 650 seats up for grabs and, as the newspaper notes, it is the best party in a parliamentary election since Margaret Thatcher’s triumph in 1987. Equally astonishing were the crushing defeats in the historic Labor center, noted the BBCs Nick Eardly: Labor, on the other hand, could hardly be in a worse situation. April 7, 2020: Johnson is admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid-19, the first major world leader to fall ill with the virus in a cruel reversal of fortunes just four months after his high election victory, reported The New York Times.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has acted throughout Johnson’s illness, which for a short period of time plunged the country back into the uncertainty the British believed they had left behind after coming out of paralysis so recently and of Brexit polarization, the newspaper said. The Prime Minister revealed he needed gallons and gallons of oxygen during his three-day stay at St Thomas’ Intensive Care Unit in London, admitting it was 50-50 if they were going to have to put a tube in my windpipe, in an interview with The sun on sunday. November 13, 2020: Dominic Cummings resigns Dominic Cummings was seen leaving No.10 a short time ago with a box, reported theBBC, as Johnson’s closest adviser and key ally left his post at Downing Street following a dispute that also resulted in the resignation of communications director Lee Cain. Their departure would mark the end of the Vote Leave cliques’ iron grip on the government, the Government said. Daily mail,while the BBCs Laura Kuenssberg called her departure a political explosion. Although Cummings would frame his departure as part of a long-term blueprint, insiders told the BBC’s political editor he jumped because otherwise he would soon be pushed. Johnson had recently come to see that Brexit Boys’ group Cummings was right for themselves, the source claimed. December 8, 2020: the vaccination program begins to roll out One of the biggest successes of Johnson and his government has been the British Covid-19 vaccination program, which has been one of the best in the world. Indeed, Britain edged out all comparable countries in the weeks following vaccine availability, writes Hugo Gye in the i journal with the sole exception of Israel. But the criticism was not far off. Global leadership is an unusual status for a country with one of the highest excessive death rates in Western Europe, wrote the Financial Time. Multiple missteps, such as the much maligned NHS tracking and tracing system, mean cynicism has remained about governments’ handling of the pandemic. December 21, 2020: Christmas is canceled Hopes for a Christmas with loved ones were dashed for nearly 20 million people after Johnson placed London and much of the South East under draconian restrictions on Level 4 coronaviruses, said Home Politics. Days earlier, Johnson had promised the nation that she would be able to bubble with two other households over the Christmas period. I want to be clear, we don’t want to ban Christmas, Johnson said at a December 16 press conference. And I think that would be frankly inhuman and against the instincts of a lot of people in this country. But a few days later, the families learned they couldn’t mix. May 29, 2021: Johnson marries fiancee Carrie Symonds After an eventful year, Johnson married his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, in a secretly planned Catholic ceremony in Westminster Cathedral. The small Covid-compliant moat had only 30 people in attendance, but made Johnson the first prime minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years, reports the BBC. But disgruntled worshipers have asked how the twice divorced prime minister was able to get married in a Catholic church, noted The telegraph. July 19, 2021: Freedom Day in England As England braced for the lifting of all social distancing rules in the country dubbed Freedom Day by several British newspapers, Johnson and his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were accused of attempting to dodge the rules of self-isolation, after being in close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who had tested positive for coronavirus, reports the BBC. The No.10 initially said he would not self-isolate as he is now on a pilot program involving daily testing. But Johnson and Sunak were forced to perform a full reversal just over two and a half hours later, as outrage grew on social media and opposition parties suggested there was a rule for them and one for the rest of us, reportSky News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/uk-news/953564/two-years-of-boris-johnson-a-timeline-of-the-pms-highs-and-lows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos