Agriculture Ministry opens voice on lawsuits against poultry farmers IDR 5.4 T





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Minister of Agriculture (The Minister of Agriculture) open the associated sound trial poultry farmers addressed to Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). A claim worth 5.4 trillion rupees was filed because the government was believed to have neglected its duties and caused losses to farmers. Livestock and Animal Health Director General Nasrullah said three meetings had taken place. At one of the April 12 meetings, his party met with the plaintiffs and their lawyers. However, so far his party has not received a copy of the trial from the State Administrative Court (PTUN). “Regarding the trial, we actually held meetings with the plaintiff team on 3 occasions and this was also explained. clear (clearly) ”, he explained to CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (23/7). Nasrullah said the Agriculture Ministry has taken several measures to control the production of chicken seeds or one-day final chicken broth (DOC FS) by the early rejection of the hen (mother strain/ PS) less than 58 weeks old. In addition, the destruction of fertile hatching eggs (HE fertilizer cut) 19 days. He says the policy has had a positive impact. “Because HE cut and early rejection of PS has been shown to have a significant impact on improving and stabilizing broiler prices at farmer level, ”Nasrullah said. From January to July 2021, his party issued 9 Circular Letters (SE) from the CEO of PKH regarding the control of FS DOC production through the HE cut and the early termination of PS. The achievement of cumulative HE egg cuttings from January to July 2021 was 349,940,981 eggs, a reduction of 325,795,053 DOC. “The Ministry of Agriculture is trying to protect farmers by controlling the production of DOC, therefore, DOC is limited, so we are fulfilling the interests of farmers to meet their DOC needs from breeding companies,” said Nasrullah. He added that the price of agricultural products such as chickenliving bird) are generally made up of market mechanisms. When checking prices, a reference price is issued by the Regulation of the Ministry of Commerce (Permendag) no. 20 of 2020 regarding reference purchase prices at farmer level and reference selling prices at consumer level. According to him, living bird including agricultural products whose supply and demand fluctuate. This is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has also reduced the price of chicken. “Well, this has a direct impact on price fluctuations, which tend to contract downward below the farmers’ HPP,” he said. Previously, the small poultry farmers sued Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Trade Minister M Lutfi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before the State Administrative Court (PTUN). Popular farmer Alvino Antonio, as the plaintiff, explained that the lawsuit was registered under number 173/6 / TF / 2021 / PTUN-JKT. Alvino explained that his party demanded that the government pay compensation of 5.4 trillion rupees to all small farmers in Indonesia. The loss comes from the high price of animal production facilities and the selling price which tends to be cheap in 2019 and 2020. [Gambas:Video CNN] (wel / sfr)





