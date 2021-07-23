EU lost credibility on Cyprus issue (Turkish FM)





The European Union has long lost its credibility on the Cyprus issue, the Turkish Foreign Minister said on Thursday. When the Turkish Cypriots backed a plan for the island drawn up in 2004 by then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, but the Greek Cypriots rejected it, the EU failed to keep its promises to Turkish Cyprus but rewarded the Greek Cypriots by making them part of the bloc, said Mevlut Cavusoglu. This has erased the EU’s credibility on the issue, Cavusoglu told reporters in the city of Antalya, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday marked July 20 the 47th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish peace operation in Cyprus aimed at protecting Turkish Cypriots from violence as well as TRNC Peace and Freedom Day, he added. Emphasizing the special ties between the two countries, Cavusoglu said: We, as homeland and guarantor country [for Cyprus], to assume without hesitation our responsibilities to protect the rights of the TRNC on the hydrocarbon reserves and the Eastern Mediterranean. Negotiations on the Cypriot issue lasted 53 years without any results, he said, accusing the Greek Cypriots of derailing the talks every time. In this context, the Cypriot Greeks were rewarded while the Cypriot Turks were punished, Cavusoglu said. Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement. Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing Greece led to Turkey’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an intermittent peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year the Greek Cypriots thwarted the UN’s Annan plan to end a decades-long dispute.

