Coronavirus pandemic in Indonesia drives up cremation prices as virus rages on





Martin’s mother-in-law’s body was transported with another coffin from Jakarta to Cirebon. Someone pointed this out to me, saying that cremation is charged Rp 45million and Rp 25million for coffins, Rp 7.5million for transport and Rp 2.5million for other costs, has he said in an Instagram video. This means that a relative of a COVID-19 victim must pay Rs 80 million for a cremation. Could you still smile receiving the money above the misery of others? Jusuf Hamka, owner of a crematorium, also attacked overcharging by what he called inhuman cartels, while claiming that his company would accept cremation of the bodies for 7 million rupees (655 Australian dollars). Yusri Yunus, a spokesman for the Jakarta police force, said on Friday an investigation was continuing while Ahmad Riza Patria, deputy governor of Jakarta, called on the services not to set unreasonable prices. the Herald and Age contacted three crematoria in Jakarta and three on the outskirts of the city, but of the two who responded, one said he had not performed cremations for COVID-19 victims and the other , who was booked until next week, said he charged Rp 9million. Demand is increasing as deaths from COVID-19 increase in Indonesia. As of Friday, 1,566 deaths were reported nationwide, a record for the fourth day in a row as the overall death toll exceeded 80,000. A man cries during the funeral of a relative at the Jakartas Rorotan cemetery. Credit:PA The rapid spike in deaths prompted the Jakartas provincial government to start preparing more space in the Rorotan cemetery cemetery in Jakarta which has been reserved for people who have died from the virus. The three hectare land has been extended to 10 hectares. As hospitals were inundated with infected people, many people also died isolating themselves at home or in places outside hospitals, such as on the way to the hospital or in a tent in a makeshift facility in waiting for a bed. The independent LaporCOVID-19 virus data collection group said Thursday there were 2,491 deaths recorded under such circumstances, including 1,215 in Jakarta. These grim numbers have been reported as President Joko Widodo is urged by the World Health Organization to impose tougher emergency social restrictions as he faces growing resentment over the partial lockdown and an icy distribution of welfare programs. In Bandung, the capital of West Java, this week hundreds of protesters, including students, motorcycle taxi drivers and street vendors, demonstrated against sidewalks and the impact on their livelihoods, police riot control firing water cannons and discovering five protesters with molotov cocktails in their bags. . This may not be the last of those scenes, according to Yogyakarta scholar Made Supriatma of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. Loading I fear the social effect of this pandemic is not yet known, he said on the Non-Aligned podcast. I know people are angry. When you go to social media … a lot of them are just pissed off about the lockdown because they can’t work. If it lasts a few more weeks, they’ll go out onto the streets, I’m pretty sure. Get a rating directly from our stranger Correspondents on what makes the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

