Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India’s use of Pegasus spyware – Pakistan





Pakistan called on the relevant United Nations (UN) bodies to thoroughly investigate India’s reported use of Israeli spyware Pegasus, shed light on the facts and hold the Indian perpetrators to account.

“We have noted with deep concern the recent international media reports revealing that Indian governments have organized espionage operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using spyware of Israeli origin. “, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FO) in a published press release. Friday.

Condemning India’s state-sponsored, continuous and widespread surveillance and espionage operations, the FO called this a violation of global standards of responsible state behavior.

Prime Minister Imran, Kashmiri rulers among targets of Israeli spyware surveillance: report

The statement added that keeping a clandestine eye for dissenting voices is a long-standing ploy by the RSS-BJP regime to commit human rights atrocities in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and peddle disinformation against it. Pakistan.

“The world saw the true face of so-called Indian democracy when reports from EU Disinfo Lab, Indian Chronicle, surfaced earlier last year,” the FO press release said.

The ministry added that Pakistan was following these revelations closely and would bring the Indian abuses to the attention of the appropriate global platforms.

“Given the seriousness of this information, we call on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter, shed light on the facts and hold the Indian perpetrators to account,” FO added.

Last week, a global investigation revealed that a number of Kashmiri leaders, Pakistani diplomats, Chinese journalists, Sikh activists and businessmen have been selected as potential targets for the Israeli-made Pegasus spy program. . A number, believed to have belonged to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was also on the list of targeted cellphones.

FO calls on India to refrain from defamatory propaganda against Pakistan

Pegasus is hacking software that has been developed, marketed and licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. NSO Group is based in Israel’s high-tech hub in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

It is said to be a highly invasive tool that can turn on a target’s phone camera and microphone, as well as access data on the device, effectively turning a phone into a pocket spy.

According to the Pegasus Project investigation, of the 50,000 disclosed phone numbers, more than 1,000 Indian numbers were also selected as potential targets.

According to The Guardian, the figures strongly indicate that Indian government intelligence agencies were exploiting the system.

