Boris Johnson live news: road will be exhausted for PM, says Keir Starmer





Labor MP ordered out of Commons after saying Boris Johnson lied over and over again Sir Keir Starmer has predicted the road will be exhausted for Boris Johnson as the British public believes in integrity, honesty and accountability, with the Labor leader hinting at the possibility of anti-Tory alliances with other parties before the next general election. Claiming that the Prime Minister was really lucky with the success of the vaccine rollout and discharge program during the pandemic, Sir Keir suggested that with most of the people now trapped and the welfare scheme at the end of their lives , public attention would soon turn to other aspects of Mr Johnson’s record. It came as Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, accused the government of covering up for the second time in two days, after the government rejected a request to find Matt Hancocks’ private email account, which Downing Street admitted to using it for official purposes. Ms Rayner had criticized on Thursday an official review of the Greensill scandal which, although it found that a privileged few had disproportionate access to Downing Street, suggested that the current lobbying system was working well as a classic Boris Johnson cover-up and laundering for protect the government. Key points Show last update



1627038442 The unions attack the government for the management of the pandemic ‘ Unions have attacked the government for the mess the industry faces amid criticism of how ministers are dealing with the worker shortage crisis. The TUC said if workers are told not to self-isolate, they need to know their workplaces are secure against Covid, while a GMB spokesperson said: The problem isn’t that workers get pingered, the problem is that workers contract the coronavirus. If ministers and employers are serious about protecting workers and the economy, then they need to put in place comprehensive sickness pay, proper PPE and safe workplaces in consultation with unions. Unite’s national manager for drivers and warehouse workers Matt Draper said: Our members are sick and tired of the government’s piecemeal approach to solving the problems in the sector. Workers don’t blame the NHS app for forcing them to self-isolate, they blame the government for the increase in infections, which has been made worse by its totally flawed decision to end all legal restrictions. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 12:07 PM 1627037483 Police chiefs regard wage freeze as an insult ‘ Following the England and Wales Police Federation’s vote of no confidence against Priti Patel yesterday, police chiefs have spoken out publicly against the move to freeze the salaries of people earning more than 24,000 people. Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said: Over the past 18 months I have seen officers hit, stab, shoot, persecute and ridicule while trying to implement confusing, rushed and ambiguous legislation, in order to protect the public and, rightly so, the NHS, to be ignored when it comes to a pay settlement. Today’s announcement of a 0% wage increase. 100 for the police is, quite frankly, an insult and totally unacceptable. Police Chief Ben-Julian Harrington, who heads Essex Police, which covers Ms Patels Witham’s constituency, called the move disappointing and said that although he understood he there were financial pressures, we have to make sure our people get what they deserve. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 11:51 AM 1627036743 My colleague Sam hancock has this explanation of why Dawn Butlers’ comments on the Prime Minister saw her kicked out of the Commons where charges of willful deception and dishonesty are prohibited. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 11:39 1627036193 Boris Johnson posted a video ahead of Cop26, in which he reiterates his call for the UK to become the Saudi Arabia of the wind. In response, think tank IPPR highlighted its analysis suggesting that 30 billion investments are needed each year until at least 2030 to ensure a just transition to net zero and nature restoration. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 11:29 AM 1627034400 It’s not too late, Priti Patel urged a freeze on police salaries Priti Patel was told it was not too late for her to regain the confidence of the police by doing an about-face on the decision to freeze officers’ salaries. The England and Wales Police Federation took an unprecedented move on Thursday, voting by an overwhelming majority that it no longer trusted the Home Secretary, marking the fiercely opposed pay freeze for officers winning over 24,000 people. But on Friday, National Federation President John Apter said there was still time for Ms Patel to regain support for the 130,000 base officers her organization represents. He told LBC: We feel bitterly disappointed, betrayed, and it’s not just the salary announcement which has been, as you say, the last straw. It goes back to the immunization program. Let’s look at how we were vilified and then hung to dry during the pandemic, with the Home Secretary saying nice things and not following them. It is not too late to do what the Health Secretary did, which is to turn around and make the announcement for NHS staff. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 11:00 AM 1627034039 PM and Sunak missing before Cop26, protesters say There are currently only 100 days until the vital UN climate summit Cop 26 in Glasgow. Write today Timesformer UN climate envoy Rachel Kyte warned: If Glasgow fails to deliver results, the world will accuse the PM of cutting UK foreign aid, of failing to deliver used the G7 to spur climate action, not to galvanize the world into a green recovery and not to act more boldly to immunize the world. And citizens are already looking to keep Boris Johnson’s feet on fire at the top. My colleague Sam hancock has this image of Parliament Square, where protesters warn the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak are missing ahead of the conference. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Sam Hancock) Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 10:53 AM 1627032173 Jean Rentoul points out that it has been two years today since Boris Johnson won the Tory leadership election, marking the first time in history that party members have directly elected a prime minister. He comfortably passed former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the poll, just months before he stumbled into a global pandemic. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 10:22 AM 1627031900 Government accused of cover-up after ruling out search for Matt Hancocks’ private emails For the second time in two days, the government has been accused of cover-up in the affair after ruling out a search for Matt Hancocks’ private email account. After Downing Street admitted that the former health secretary used his personal account for official business, Good Law Project activists called on the government to verify his use of private emails so that there was transparency on the award of Covid contracts. But the government rejected the request, arguing that scrutiny of private emails was neither necessary nor proportionate. Adam forrest has the full story: Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 10:18 AM 1627030862 Opinion: Given the Prime Minister’s contempt for Parliament, is it any wonder that Dawn Butler broke the rules to call him a liar? My colleagues seem divided as to whether or not they support Dawn Butlers’ decision to break parliamentary rules in order to accuse Boris Johnson of lying repeatedly. Our main political commentator Jean Rentoul believes that this was only a publicity stunt and that calling someone a liar is an insult and not an argument, add: If the deputies stand up, insult each other and insult each other, they get nowhere. However our assistant premium editor Chris Stevenson argues that while one might disagree with Butlers’ methods, is it any wonder she resorted to them given the events that unfolded under Boris Johnson’s government? Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 10:01 AM 1627029358 No self-isolation exemption for retail, hospitality or supermarket workers, minister says The government has ruled out extending special exemptions from the self-isolation rule to the hospitality or retail sectors, despite fears that the pingdemic may reach a crisis point. Environment Secretary George Eustice has also made it clear that a new test and release program for the food industry will focus on warehouse and distribution workers, not supermarket workers. Andy GregoryJuly 23, 2021 09:35

