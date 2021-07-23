Many bankrupt small traders send letters to Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Little merchant who are members of the Nusantara Small MPME-Informal Small People’s Business Organization Forum (Urkantara Forum) wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). They insist on offering inducements to the culprits UMKMunofficially under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, the Urkantara Forum said more than 60% of small informal sector traders have gone out of business or are on the verge of a red light after battling the pandemic for more than a year and 4 months. “Even to meet the daily food needs, one has to sell goods or borrow here and there, the number of poverty and the threat of hunger are more and more prevalent throughout Indonesia”, reads the letter. received by CNNIndonesia.com as quoted, Friday (23/7). The Urkantara Forum conveyed five points that they think Jokowi should do immediately. First, take over and control as the COVID-19 pandemic management commander. Second, has carried out a complete overhaul of the COVID-19 pandemic management team, both in the health and economic sectors, in particular those related to MSME companies. The third, by sitting down with leaders of small business organizations and other stakeholders to formulate effective and efficient measures to overcome the impact of the pandemic. Fourth, adopt a firm and courageous position by allocating a large part of the State budget to the management of the pandemic and its impacts. Fifth, adopt a firm and courageous attitude to enact regulations and policies to accelerate the management of the pandemic that are humane and persuasive in order to prevent acts of violence and repression on the ground. Hoping that Jokowi will respond to their letter, the Urkantara Forum also said COVID-19 vaccination for small businesses and informal businesses should be accelerated. In addition, the forum also hopes that the government will expand basic food aid and remove the burden of taxes, electricity, telephone and water for informal actors in MSMEs. They also ask for BI whitening verification and interest arrears borne by small businesses. “Elimination of credit maturities for actors of small businesses, SMEs and the informal sector in the rental of motorized vehicles with two and four wheels in banks and in non-bank financial institutions. finance, pawn shops and / or the like, ”they demanded. [Gambas:Video CNN] (wel / sfr)





