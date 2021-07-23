Chinese leader visits Tibet amid growing religious control





Chinese mural Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls on traditional Buddhist culture in the Himalayan regions. State media reported that Xi had visited sites in the capital Lhasa, including Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street, and the public square at the foot of the Potala Palace which housed the Dalai Lamas, traditional spiritual and temporal leaders of the Tibet. Xi’s visit had not yet been publicly announced and it is not clear whether he had already returned to Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown on a screen as performers dance at a gala ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing (AP) In recent years, China has tightened controls on Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in Chinese rather than Tibetan. Critics of these policies are regularly detained and can be sentenced to long prison terms, especially if they have been found guilty of association with the 86-year-old Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since he took over. fled Tibet in an abortive uprising against the Chinese regime in 1959. China does not recognize the self-proclaimed Tibetan government-in-exile based in the hillside town of Dharmsala and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China. Meanwhile, domestic tourism has grown significantly in the region during Mr. Xi’s nine-year tenure and the construction of new airports, railways and highways. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said that while in Lhasa on Thursday, Xi sought to learn about work on ethnic and religious affairs, conservation of the ancient city, as well as the heritage and protection of Tibetan culture. The day before, he had visited the city of Nyingchi to inspect the ecological preservation work of the Yarlung Zangbo River basin, the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra, on which China is building a controversial dam. He also visited a bridge and inspected a project to build a railway between southwest China’s Sichuan Province and Tibet before taking Tibet’s first electrified railway line from Nyingchi to Lhasa, which was commissioned last month. Xi’s visit could coincide with the 70th anniversary of the 17-point agreement, which firmly established Chinese control over Tibet, which many Tibetans say has been effectively independent for most of its history. The Dalai Lama says he was forced to sign the document and has since repudiated it. It also comes against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between China and India, which share a long but contested border with Tibet. Deadly encounters last year between Indian and Chinese troops along their disputed border at high altitudes have dramatically altered already strained relations between nuclear-weapon neighbors. This appears to have prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish the Dalai Lama the best of luck on his birthday this month on Twitter, and to reveal that he had spoken to him by phone as well. This is the first time Mr. Modi publicly confirms that he has spoken with the Dalai Lama since he became Prime Minister in 2014. In a statement, the advocacy group International Campaign for Tibet called Mr. Xis’ visit, indicating how Tibet continues to feature in Chinese political considerations. The manner in which the visit was organized and the complete lack of immediate media coverage of the visit indicate that Tibet continues to be a sensitive issue and that the Chinese authorities do not have confidence in their legitimacy with the Tibetan people. US- said the group based.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/world-news/2021/07/23/chinese-leader-visits-tibet-amid-rising-controls-over-religion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos