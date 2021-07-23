Showbiz-broken Pak Meera actress joins Imran Khan’s PTI party





Pakistani actress Meera has joined Imran Khan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She says she’s heartbroken by the world of showbiz.

Meera has announced her entry into politics.

Pakistani actress Meera has decided to go into politics. The actress has joined Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Meera also said she would hold a press conference soon to discuss her decision to join politics.

MEERA JOINS IMRAN KHAN’S DAY

Last month, Meera turned to Imran Khan for help, alleging land grabbers kidnapped her mother following a land dispute. Today the actress decided to go into politics on her own. She told a Pakistani news channel that she was disappointed in the world of showbiz and therefore decided to go into politics. She told Geo News: “My heart is broken by the world of showbiz and I have decided to join politics.”

However, this is not Meera’s first stint in politics. The actress had announced that she would contest the elections against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Sarfaraz Nawaz of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in 2013. Meera allegedly contested the Lahore constituency of NA-126.

WHEN MEERA’S MOTHER WAS TAKEN UP BY LAND HOOKERS

In June, Meera claimed that her mother had been kidnapped by land grabbers. The actress also submitted a request to the Lahore Capital Police Office (CCPO) regarding a property issue.

In an interview with Express Tribune, Meera said: I am threatened by Mian Shahid Mahmood, he is a land grabber who is trying to illegally take back my homestead after agreeing to live there as a tenant. This person kidnapped my mom and now he’s doing his best to get hold of my homestead. I also submitted a request to CCPO Lahore and appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take note of this issue.

She added that I have devoted my entire career to this country and I am awaiting the response from governments against the elements of foreclosure of property.

Meera has worked in many Hindi films. These include Kasak, Nazar, Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore, Bhadaas, Bumper Draw, and Sheitaan. Her real name is Irtiza Rubab.

