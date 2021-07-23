Indonesia ravaged by Covid bans entry to foreigners





Indonesia has barred visitors and foreign workers from entering the country as part of measures to tighten emergency restrictions on public activities to suppress the spread of Covid-19. The ban, issued by the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, came into effect on July 23. In this regard, I hope we can better manage the Covid-19 pandemic, he told reporters. Indonesia has become a major epicenter of the global pandemic in recent weeks with an average of 50,000 new infections and the number of deaths now exceeding 1,400 per day. Only diplomats and people providing medical or humanitarian assistance, as well as international air and sea transport crews, can enter Indonesia. This extension of restrictions to foreigners entering Indonesia is carried out in order to suppress the spread of Covid-19, Laoly said. Suppressing the spread of Covid-19 is not just about implementing restrictions on public activities at home Vincentius Hargo Mandirahardjo, president of the Jakarta-based Indonesian Catholic Intellectuals Association and member of the Catholic Network Against Covid-19 (JKMC-19), said the restriction was long in coming. We need to learn from other countries that have temporary restrictions on the entry of foreigners into their country Singapore, for example. We needed a similar policy, indeed, to suppress the spread of Covid-19, he told UCA News. Suppressing the spread of Covid-19 is not just about implementing restrictions on public activities in the home. Special attention should also be paid to foreign arrivals. Spiraling infection and death rates prompted President Joko Widodo to tighten social restrictions in Java and Bali earlier this month, which he extended this week until July 25.

The extension has prompted thousands of people, including street vendors and drivers, to demonstrate against the loss of income. The Catholic Church, however, has backed the policy with the World Health Organization (WHO), which has urged the Indonesian government not to ease restrictions yet. "Indonesia is currently facing a very high level of transmission, and this shows that it is of the utmost importance to implement strict public health and social measures, especially restrictions on movement, throughout the world. country, "the WHO said on July 22. Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, executive secretary of the Indonesian Bishops Commission for the Laity, said: "The emergency restrictions have caused hardship for many people, but the government must stand up for the lives of its people. As citizens, we must comply to save our nation. The Archdiocese of Jakarta is also supporting the movement. "We support him if he slows down the spread of the virus," said Father Vincentius Adi Prasojo, secretary of the archdiocese. Indonesia recorded 3,033,339 cases of Covid-19 and 79,032 deaths with the addition of 1,449 new deaths on July 22.

