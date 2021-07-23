BJP calls for suspension of Rajasthan congressman for saying PM Modi and Amit Shah should be beaten with shoes





The BJP has called for the suspension of Rajasthan Congressman Ganesh Ghogra for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah over the Pegasus espionage scandal. The main BJP leader and opposition leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Friday sent a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the suspension of Congressman Ghogra from the party and the Assembly of the ‘State. “If this (the suspension of Congressman Ghogra) has not happened, then there will be statewide protests and the chief minister will be responsible for the emerging public order situation,” said Kataria in her letter to CM Ashok Gehlot. Congressman and Rajasthan Youth Congress Chairman Ganesh Ghogra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah should be beaten with shoes for illegally spying on people by hacking their phones. The BJP also filed a police complaint against Ghogra for his controversial remarks. WHAT REMARKS WERE MADE BY THE MLA GANESH GHOGRA CONGRESS Speaking on the Pegasus spy line, Dungarpur Congressman Ganesh Ghogra said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should be beaten with shoes for illegally spying on people by hacking their phones. Ghogra also called the Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra “dalal” of the BJP. “Our governor sitting here is a BJP ‘dalal’ but our congressional leaders are on the side of the common people. Today the price is soaring, gasoline prices, gasoline prices, prices diesel … the rise in prices has broken the back of an ordinary person and today they will turn our country into a country that is not independent, ”Congressman Ghogra said at a protest rally organized by the party in Jaipur to demand a judicial investigation into the Pegasus spy case. “Our thoughts, what is our intention, our personal discussions are being exploited. Who can engage in such an evil act? It can be done by Modi ji and Ranga-Billa, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi can do it. They should be done. running, beaten by shoes, ”he added. Several senior government ministers of Rajasthan, including Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BD Kalla and Mamta Bhupesh, were on stage when Ghogra made the remarks. READ ALSO | Congress leader Sachin Pilot calls for investigation of Pegasus spyware problem, cites Frances example

