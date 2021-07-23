Politics
Xi Jinping’s Himalayan Misadventure | The hill
The world has paid little attention to the military confrontation between the nuclear-weapon titans, China and India, along their long contested Himalayan border. But their intensification military dead ends at multiple sites now in the 15th month, both sides deploying tens of thousands of additional troops are carrying the seeds of the next great global conflict.
Under President Xi Jinping, China has shown a growing appetite for risk-taking, as illustrated by its redrawing of the geopolitical map of the South China Sea and its coercive actions to bring Hong Kong into political contact with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
According to a recent US intelligence report released to the public report, China seeks to use coordinated whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and force its regional neighbors to accept Beijing’s preferences, including its claims to disputed territory and its assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan.
Xi’s muscular revisionism is apparently motivated by his belief that China has a strategic window of opportunity that it must seize before it closes. This may explain Xis’ fiery speech during the recent CCP centenary celebrations, when he warned foreign forces that they would split their heads and shed blood if they tried to prevent China from rising up.
Nowhere is the damage caused by China’s declining military power more apparent than in its relationship with India, which is now at an all-time low. The rival induction of new weapons and additional forces along the inhospitable Himalayan border has increased the risk of local skirmishes sparking war.
The protracted military standoffs constitute the longest period of military confrontation since China imposed itself as India’s neighbor in the early 1950s by occupying then-autonomous Tibet, which had historically served as a vast buffer. Even the Sino-Indian war of 1962 lasted only 32 days.
In addition, the rival buildup of military forces is the largest ever deployment of military force to the Himalayan border regions in history. The massive accumulations have been accompanied by frenzied construction, especially by China, of new military infrastructure in border areas, including combat facilities. The once lightly guarded border is on the verge of transforming into a durably warm border.
Military clashes began in May 2020 when a shocked India discovered that China had taken advantage of its concern to enforce the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdown to stealthily intrude and to occupy several key border areas in the northernmost Indian territory of Ladakh, where the mighty Himalayas meet the Karakoram Range. The discovery, which resulted from melting ice and reopening of access routes at the end of the brutal Himalayan winter, led to the first deadly military clashes between India and China since 1975 and the stalemates still ongoing. .
These clashes last summer, during which China suffered its first deaths in combat in more than four decades, forced the Xis regime to agree to the creation of buffer zones in two confrontation zones to avoid further skirmishes. But in other encroached areas, Chinese forces remain firmly anchored, with Beijing in no mood to back down on its intrusions or accept similar buffer zones.
More fundamentally, Xis’ aggression was not designed solely to seize territory; it was also a form of colonial-style gunboat diplomacy aimed at reducing India’s size and demonstrating China’s Asian supremacy. Xi believed that if China used deception and surprise to catch India off guard and create a new fait accompli, small Asian states would align with them.
But that was Xis’ strategy calculation error that he had not foreseen that India would organize a vigorous military response, more than corresponding to Chinese deployments and the shift of its border strategy from defense to potential offensive. In fact, clashes with seasoned Indian forces have made China realize that its army, with little combat experience since the disastrous Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979, must avoid further close combat.
This led to the Chinas deployment weapons such as self-propelled mortars for flash fire positions and its advanced positioning of artillery, missiles and bombers. It has also led to a strange paradox: at a time when the Xis regime is working to switch off Tibetan culture and identity, he raised new border militias against India made up of young local Tibetans.
Yet far from succeeding in bringing India down, China now finds itself locked in a tense military stalemate with its larger neighbor. If Xi tries to break the deadlock with a war, he is unlikely to win a decisive victory. The war itself is more likely to end in a bloody stalemate, with heavy casualties on both sides.
But the aggression of Xis, by raping border peace agreements, has already ensured the advent of a more hostile and militarily stronger India. India now appears more determined than ever to counter Chinese might and work with like-minded powers such as the United States, Japan, and Australia to limit China’s international influence.
A recent item in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post berated China for alienating India, saying: If Beijing is really not to push New Delhi any further or even make India a permanent enemy, it should start by putting aside the grievances over the border issue and end the impasse.
Xi, however, has pulled himself into a corner: he cannot back down or wage open war. In provoking India, he clearly bit more than he can chew.
BrahmaChellaney is professor of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research, an independent think tank in New Delhi, and author of nine books, including Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/564312-xi-jinpings-himalayan-misadventure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]