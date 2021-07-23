Xi Jinping’s Himalayan Misadventure | The hill

The world has paid little attention to the military confrontation between the nuclear-weapon titans, China and India, along their long contested Himalayan border. But their intensification military dead ends at multiple sites now in the 15th month, both sides deploying tens of thousands of additional troops are carrying the seeds of the next great global conflict.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has shown a growing appetite for risk-taking, as illustrated by its redrawing of the geopolitical map of the South China Sea and its coercive actions to bring Hong Kong into political contact with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to a recent US intelligence report released to the public report, China seeks to use coordinated whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and force its regional neighbors to accept Beijing’s preferences, including its claims to disputed territory and its assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Xi’s muscular revisionism is apparently motivated by his belief that China has a strategic window of opportunity that it must seize before it closes. This may explain Xis’ fiery speech during the recent CCP centenary celebrations, when he warned foreign forces that they would split their heads and shed blood if they tried to prevent China from rising up.

Nowhere is the damage caused by China’s declining military power more apparent than in its relationship with India, which is now at an all-time low. The rival induction of new weapons and additional forces along the inhospitable Himalayan border has increased the risk of local skirmishes sparking war.

The protracted military standoffs constitute the longest period of military confrontation since China imposed itself as India’s neighbor in the early 1950s by occupying then-autonomous Tibet, which had historically served as a vast buffer. Even the Sino-Indian war of 1962 lasted only 32 days.

In addition, the rival buildup of military forces is the largest ever deployment of military force to the Himalayan border regions in history. The massive accumulations have been accompanied by frenzied construction, especially by China, of new military infrastructure in border areas, including combat facilities. The once lightly guarded border is on the verge of transforming into a durably warm border.

Military clashes began in May 2020 when a shocked India discovered that China had taken advantage of its concern to enforce the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdown to stealthily intrude and to occupy several key border areas in the northernmost Indian territory of Ladakh, where the mighty Himalayas meet the Karakoram Range. The discovery, which resulted from melting ice and reopening of access routes at the end of the brutal Himalayan winter, led to the first deadly military clashes between India and China since 1975 and the stalemates still ongoing. .

These clashes last summer, during which China suffered its first deaths in combat in more than four decades, forced the Xis regime to agree to the creation of buffer zones in two confrontation zones to avoid further skirmishes. But in other encroached areas, Chinese forces remain firmly anchored, with Beijing in no mood to back down on its intrusions or accept similar buffer zones.

More fundamentally, Xis’ aggression was not designed solely to seize territory; it was also a form of colonial-style gunboat diplomacy aimed at reducing India’s size and demonstrating China’s Asian supremacy. Xi believed that if China used deception and surprise to catch India off guard and create a new fait accompli, small Asian states would align with them.

But that was Xis’ strategy calculation error that he had not foreseen that India would organize a vigorous military response, more than corresponding to Chinese deployments and the shift of its border strategy from defense to potential offensive. In fact, clashes with seasoned Indian forces have made China realize that its army, with little combat experience since the disastrous Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979, must avoid further close combat.

This led to the Chinas deployment weapons such as self-propelled mortars for flash fire positions and its advanced positioning of artillery, missiles and bombers. It has also led to a strange paradox: at a time when the Xis regime is working to switch off Tibetan culture and identity, he raised new border militias against India made up of young local Tibetans.

Yet far from succeeding in bringing India down, China now finds itself locked in a tense military stalemate with its larger neighbor. If Xi tries to break the deadlock with a war, he is unlikely to win a decisive victory. The war itself is more likely to end in a bloody stalemate, with heavy casualties on both sides.

But the aggression of Xis, by raping border peace agreements, has already ensured the advent of a more hostile and militarily stronger India. India now appears more determined than ever to counter Chinese might and work with like-minded powers such as the United States, Japan, and Australia to limit China’s international influence.

A recent item in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post berated China for alienating India, saying: If Beijing is really not to push New Delhi any further or even make India a permanent enemy, it should start by putting aside the grievances over the border issue and end the impasse.

Xi, however, has pulled himself into a corner: he cannot back down or wage open war. In provoking India, he clearly bit more than he can chew.

BrahmaChellaney is professor of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research, an independent think tank in New Delhi, and author of nine books, including Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).