AJK’s poverty reduction at the top of the PTI agenda: PM

TARAR KHAL, July 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the main goal of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be the elevation of disadvantaged people in their providing education, health and subsidized food equipment.

Addressing a large audience ahead of the AJK Legislative Assembly election, the prime minister said the PTI had several development projects on its agenda aimed at reducing poverty in the AJK.

Imran Khan’s rally drew a large crowd with people from all walks of life, including local party members and others from neighboring areas, gathered in the AJK town of Tarar Khal.

The prime minister has vowed to launch special programs for low-income classes in the AJK after his party wins the next election. He said that for the 40 percent of the poor population, ration cards for food items at subsidized tariffs would be introduced.

He said software for said installation would be launched by December, of which a database had already been prepared.

He mentioned that poor people in AJK would get basic food items including flour, pulses, edible oil and sugar at cheaper prices.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, he said, of the 40 percent low-income people, every family member would receive technical education and interest-free loans to help them earn a living.

Imran Khan said the PTI government will also introduce a health card system for AJK residents with one million rupees health insurance per household.

Kashmir Federal Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, speaking on the occasion, said Pakistani candidates Tehreek-e-Insaf would beat the other candidates, sending the message that the people reject looters and exploiters.

PTI candidate for the AJK Legislative Assembly, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, said the people of Poonch saw Imran Khan as the leader who could ensure their development and prosperity.

Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, PTI ticket holder for the AJK elections, said the party after winning the election would focus on providing the people of Kashmir with facilities in the areas of education, health and tourism. He also mentioned that the PTI would offer scholarships to deserving students to integrate them into the development path of the AJK.

