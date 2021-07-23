How Trump’s PAC misleads its unsuspecting donors (again)





The name of Donald Trump PAC’s leadership is meant to capture his purpose: to save America. In other words, the public is supposed to believe that the former president doesn’t just fundraise through his political action committee, the entity is also a vessel through which the Republican saves the United States.

To that end, the group has repeatedly contacted donors, saying Trump is in fact working to protect their vote. A recent online ad read, “We need you to join the fight to SECURE OUR ELECTIONS!” “

Of course, in political fundraising, “join the fight” is a pleasant euphemism for “send money”.

The former president’s diehard supporters did just that, although, as the Washington Post reported, the money the Trump team received does not fund any fights related to securing the election.

Former President Donald Trump’s political PAC raised around $ 75 million in the first half of this year as it trumpeted the misconception that the 2020 election was stolen from it, but the group did not spend any money. funds to help fund the current poll review in Arizona or to push for similar efforts in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.

Granted, the Republican has been very interested in various post-election efforts, including the utterly ridiculous Arizona “audit”, but he just doesn’t want to spend the money he raised on those efforts.

All of this leads to an obvious question: if Trump’s PAC raised around $ 75 million in the first six months of the year, where is all that money going? According to the Post’s report, Save America’s executive PAC paid “a portion of the former president’s travel, legal and staff costs, and other expenses.”

Much of the money, meanwhile, remains in the bank, likely to pay for Trump’s future travel, legal fees and staff, and other expenses.

If this sounds vaguely familiar to you, there’s a good reason for it. In December, about a month after Election Day 2020, Politico released this momentous report:

President Donald Trump has been running a relentless, deceptive and very lucrative fundraising campaign since his loss of reelection, telling his supporters they can help reverse the results if they donate while running most of the money to his new political group instead of the entities fighting in court. .

In case anyone needs a reminder, in the month following the 2020 election, Trump’s operation sparked an avalanche of lies about the Republican’s defeat, telling unsuspecting donors that their money would be used to challenge the election results that the then president falsely claimed to be illegitimate. The pitches were incredibly successful, at least insofar as they raised huge sums of money.

But it was the latest in a string of Trump scams: contributor money was not going to pointless recounts, silly audits, and miserable trials. On the contrary, most of the funds went to the Save America PAC – ridiculed by campaign finance experts as “essentially a type of slush fund, with few restrictions on how the money they raise can be spent” .

Or, in other words, Team Trump suggested to donors that their contributions would be used to “defend” the Republican vote tally, it was in fact a scam.

It was happening while Trump was in power. Now that he’s no longer in office, he’s doing the same thing, shooting the same trick twice on his supporters.

Equally remarkable is the twisted set of incentives: The moment Trump stops lying about his defeat is the moment this lucrative cash cow disappears. Many have long assumed that his election lies were about his ego, but these details suggest that they are also about his wallet.

There is a board game in some political circles, with observers wondering if Trump, deep in his heart, realizes he has lost. Some argue that he is genuinely delusional, having convinced themselves that reality makes no sense, while others argue that the former president is little more than a crook, peddling nonsense because he considers his supporters to be fools.

It’s an interesting debate, but this new report suggests that resolving the issue is not entirely relevant: Whatever Trump’s true beliefs, his apparent priority is to make sure his supporters continue to follow him. send their money. The scheme works – again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/how-trump-s-pac-misleading-its-unsuspecting-donors-again-n1274822

