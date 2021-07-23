Trump’s leadership for Save America PAC did not spend the $ 75 million he raised on election integrity.





The catch was always in the fine print. Even after Donald Trump, the current President of the United States, lost the 2020 election, he started the contempt machine by claiming electoral fraud, hinting at big plots and sending Rudy Giuliani barnstorming to provide visuals, footage, careful new reporting, that could be used to help spin the many, many threads he was spinning on the fly. Meanwhile, Trump and his associated PACs have raked in hundreds of millions out of chaos, confusion, and destruction. Their fundraising emails shouted things like We MUST stand up for the election of the left! as they soaked up money from low dollar donors who believed the president. The fine print at the bottom whispered something very different: The first 75% of those #StoptheSteal donations to the Trump fundraising device were redirected to the PAC leadership of Trumps Save America, which was supposed to allow Trump to spend more. or less as he wanted.

So far, the entirety of Donald Trump’s life has been, for the most part, a series of punches, and so it’s no surprise that his presidential (and post-presidential) life has been no different. . The electoral outrage that Trump instigated in the country’s deep red pockets has shaken the democratic foundations of the country and, once again, allowed Trump to step up and pocket tens of millions of dollars. dollars. The Washington Post reports that TrumpsSave America Leadership PAC, which raised some $ 75 million in the first half of 2021 following its barrage of lies about the 2020 election, has yet to spend that money to support recounts, ballot reviews; and other shenanigans he inspired in Republican-run state houses across the country. Prior to the July 31 filing date of how the organization spent its money, Trump confidants told the Post that Trump was not interested in personally funding the efforts, relying on other entities and supporters to fund the efforts.

Instead, Trumps keeps the money to play with. Although a Trump adviser dutifully clung to Trump’s election racket, telling the Post that Trump had not ruled out spending money on the state’s ballot review efforts at one point . Uh-huh. Instead, the money went to fund Trump’s professional lifestyle, which is inextricably linked to Trump’s personal existence and Trump’s long-strike ecosystem. This long game may involve running for president again, although it doesn’t, but in any case it requires relevance and a platform, both of which are made possible by these big wads. silver. Money demands the attention of candidates, voters and therefore the media, attention, in turn, produces more money. So Donald Trump is not going anywhere because he finally found a scam in American politics where he can literally ask people for money and they just give it to him in the millions. It’s not complicated. This is never the case with Trump. He’s just doing what he telegraphed he would do from the start and stated explicitly in the fine print.

