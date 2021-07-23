A crazy Celine Dion film and new stories of assets last year: the week in commented articles





This weekend, listen to a collection of narrated articles from The New York Times, read aloud by the journalists who wrote them.

The Cannes Film Festival is a sacred temple of cinema, a place where the sober works of the most respected directors are unveiled for the first time. But every once in a while something completely quirky sneaks in, a movie so unlike anything happening at the festival that it feels out of place, until it heads for its quirks though. so much that it is sort of boomeranging back into authorism.

One of those films at Cannes this year was Aline, a wild Celine Dion biopic that screened last week and made audiences laugh.

Written and narrated by Dwight Garner

Two new books on Donald J. Trump’s last year as President are entering cultural blood.

The first, Landslide, by flyer journalist Michael Wolff, is the one to jump on, although the second, I Alone Can Fix It, by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, is much more serious and diligent, to a fault.

Written and narrated by Corey Kilgannon

Israel’s national baseball team has just four players from the country. The remainder of the 24-player roster competing in Tokyo consists mostly of American players whose Jewish roots allow them, under Olympic rules, to play for the team.

Four years ago, the team was ranked 48th in the world. We joke that it was a combination of the Bad News Bears and the Jamaican bobsleigh team, said teams coach Barry Weinberg.

For many players, being part of the team has connected them or reconnected them to their Jewish identity. We have a chemistry, a brotherhood, that no other team has, that tribal feeling, Matt Soren, the team’s 30-year-old pitcher.

Written and narrated by Ken Belson

Over 70,000 fans in the Olympic Stadium and millions more on television roared as Kokichi Tsuburaya raced on the track, one lap of securing a silver medal at the 1964 Tokyo Games. The Japanese hadn’t won a medal in athletics, and now Tsuburaya was on the verge of making history.

A medal would add an exclamation mark to the 1964 Tokyo Games, which were celebrated as proof of the country’s emergence from the ravages of World War II.

Tsuburaya’s success in the most grueling of races spoke to the collective sacrifice of nations.

The celebration was premature, and the events that were about to unfold would enter into Japanese lore in a way that would both inspire and disturb the nation.

Written and narrated by Thomas Fuller

In the past seven months, at least seven older Asian residents have been brutally attacked in San Francisco, a city with one of the largest Asian American populations and the oldest Chinatown in the country.

The attacks initially shocked and angered Asian American residents in the city. But the question of what to do with the violence has now become a source of division.

One of the most proudly liberal cities in the country is torn between its commitment to criminal justice reforms following the murder of George Floyd and the brutal reality of the city’s most vulnerable residents being stabbed in the middle of the day in the busy streets of the city.

