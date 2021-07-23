Accused of provocateur of the demo of Jokowi End Game, Delpedro Marhaen: I have nothing to do with it



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Delpedro Marhaen of the Student Political Bloc has been accused of being the provocateur of the national action End of the game Jokowi. Posters containing the allegations were displayed on Twitter with the tag #BonekaKontras. “3M Key: Pity, sorry, and step back. He has to admit his failure to run the government, both of them; democracy, economy, law, human rights and pandemic management. After admitting it, yes, sorry. Then wisely he resigned his post, ”said Delpedro. Previously, posters calling for mass action against PPKM and President Joko Widodo circulated in the media. In the posters that are being circulated, online motorcycle taxi drivers and the community are expected to come to the field to deny the request. PPKM. The masses will long walk from Glodok to the State Palace. The mass action will take place tomorrow, Saturday July 24, 2021. It is not known who implements the demonstration with the title Jokowi End Game. The poster features the logos of several online motorcycle taxi operators as well as student alliances and unions as participants in the action. A motorcycle taxi driver in line during a meeting with Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said the call for the protest was a hoax. Also Read: Metro Police Chief Calls On Ojek Drivers Online Not To Take Part In Jokowi End Game Demo Corrective note: This news has been corrected on Friday July 23, 2021 at 18.16 WIB There was an error in the writing of the former BEM UI activist. He said he was not a former BEM UI activist. This correction has therefore been made. ZEFANYA APRILIA

