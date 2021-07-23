Pakistan sees increased silence in mainstream and social media – The diplomat





Publicity

Pakistani authorities sent a record 417 content removal requests to Twitter in the second half of 2020, nearly double that of the previous reporting period, according to the social media site, as the country shook up. getting ready to roll out tough new rules for tech companies.

In its latest transparency report, Twitter said legal requests from the Pakistani government to remove or withhold content increased 73% from the first six months of 2020. Between January and June 2020, the company received 241 requests legal content removal. from Pakistan.

Legal requests include a combination of court orders and other formal requests for content removal, from both government entities and attorneys representing individuals. Three requests were made through court orders, and Twitter said it complied with 41% of the total requests.

In these legal demands, 6,518 accounts were specified, but Twitter did not retain any tweet or delete the accounts. The company added that it had removed certain content and / or accounts based on 724 legal requests for violation of Twitter’s Terms of Service (consisting of both the Twitter Terms of Service and the Twitter Rules).

Journalists have also come under increasing pressure from governments to remove content. Globally, 199 verified journalists and news organizations were subjected to 361 legal requests for content removal. Twitter said 52 of those requests came from Pakistan alone.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Usama Khilji, director of Bolo Bhi, a digital rights group in Pakistan, said the increase in content removal requests meant increased government scrutiny of online speech and showed a worrying trend.

Government reports on journalists ‘and news organizations’ tweets on Twitter undermine press freedom and freedom of expression, as guaranteed by article 19 of the Pakistani Constitution, and the right to freedom of speech. information guaranteed by Article 19-A of the Constitution, Khilji told the diplomat. This is a disturbing trend in line with the growing censorship of the Pakistani state.

Diplomat BriefWeekly newsletterN

Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific.

Receive the newsletter

Jan Rydzak, head of corporate engagement at Ranking Digital Rights, which promotes free speech and privacy on the internet, said such reports by the government chill free speech and create collateral censorship, because the range of targets tends to widen more and more.

Publicity

The increase in requests targeting journalists in Pakistan and elsewhere is emblematic of this, he said.

The type of content reported or removed has not been specified, but under different sections of the Electronic Crime Prevention Act 2016 (PECA), uploading content that is contrary to the higher judiciary and to the glory of Islam (including blasphemous, sacrilegious or sectarian content) is illegal. The posting and sharing of indecent and immoral material, encouraging hate speech and contrary to the integrity, security and defense of Pakistan is also prohibited.

These subjective, vague and broadly defined terms are often used to stifle freedom of speech and expression in Pakistan.

On July 20, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked access to the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for the fourth time in less than a year due to the continued presence of inappropriate content on the platform. and its inability to remove such content.

The app owned by ByteDance, however, says it continues to work with regulators to serve its millions of users and creators in Pakistan. It removed 61.95 million videos worldwide for violating its terms, including nearly 6.5 million from Pakistan, in the first three months of the year.

Last September, the PTA blocked access to five dating and live streaming apps – Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi – for failing to remove dating services and moderate live streaming content in accordance with local laws of Pakistan.

Since coming to power in 2018, the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has repeatedly tried to rule over traditional media (electronic and print) and social media.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Recently, he pitched the idea of ​​the Pakistan Media Development Authority, a super-regulator to centralize government oversight of the media, fueling concerns about a further deterioration in press freedom. The decision was postponed due to unanimous opposition from all stakeholders, including media owners and representative bodies as well as the opposition.

In the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) annual World Press Freedom Index, Pakistan’s ranking fell from 139th in 2018 when Prime Minister Imran Khan took office to 145th in 2021.

In addition to censorship, journalists continue to be harassed, prosecuted, trolled online, kidnapped and even attacked. In May, journalist Asad Toor was beaten and tortured by three men who allegedly identified themselves as ghosts in his apartment in Islamabad, the most dangerous place for journalists in Pakistan, according to a recent Freedom Network report, a local media watchdog.

Publicity

Hamid Mir, host of one of Pakistan’s most-watched news broadcasts, was taken off air and sent on forced leave for a speech demanding accountability for the repeated assaults on journalists in the country.

More than 8,000 journalists and associated media workers have lost their jobs and more than a dozen outlets have been closed since late 2018, according to the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan. This is mainly due to a reduction of more than half of public sector advertising for the media sector.

Last year, the government notified the 2020 removal and blocking rules for illegal online content. However, after a national and international outcry, it only ensured a review of the rules after consultations.

The Informatics Ministry ended the consultation process on July 5, but digital rights activists and stakeholders, including the Asia Internet Coalition, a representative body of tech companies, have expressed reservations about the proposed rules.

Khilji called the consultation eye drops. He pointed out that during the four rounds of talks held by the government, no significant changes have been made. [in the draft] despite significant engagement and feedback from stakeholders at every step.

Khan is on RSF’s list of leaders cracking down on press freedom. The RSF report underlines that cyberspace is subject to increasingly draconian censorship measures by its government. Pakistan’s information ministry rejected the report.

Pakistani officials have argued that the advent of the digital media age (and with it disinformation and fake news) has made new forms of regulation necessary. However, there is often a fine line between censorship and regulation. The question then is: how should the authorities react?

For Rydzak, governments should enforce corporate transparency, especially on the incentives that grease the wheels of disinformation: advertising and engagement-driven algorithms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/07/pakistan-sees-surge-in-silencing-of-mainstream-and-social-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos