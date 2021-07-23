“Stop all that red cap”





Kanye West’s support for former President Donald Trump has returned to haunt him, as his friend Jay-Z attacks his position on West’s new album, “Donda.”

West made headlines for his vocal support for Trump throughout his presidency, before running against him in a failed campaign in the 2020 election.

And Jay-Z, whose friendship with frequent collaborator West had cooled in recent years, toasted the star while making a surprise appearance in the album’s final verses.

“Stop all that red beanie, we’re coming home,” raps Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As a Trump supporter, West has often been seen wearing one of the real estate mogul’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps.

However, it appears that there is no grudge between the musical couple, as West raps at the start of the album that he and Jay-Z are “still brothers.”

Reiterating their closeness, Jay-Z recalls that “Hova and Yeezus love Moses and Jesus” in the album’s closing song, named after West’s late mother, Donda West.

After an evening of listening in Las Vegas earlier this week, “Donda” made her big unveiling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, with the event streaming live on Apple Music.

According to E! News, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian arrived at the event with the couple’s four children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an Instagram story of West inside the stadium.

West’s ongoing divorce from Kardashian was also touched on on the album, with the musician singing “I’m Losing My Family” on one track, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Donda” features guest appearances from a host of musicians, including Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott.

Before announcing his intention to run for president, West said in an interview with GQ in April 2020 that he planned to vote for Trump in that year’s election.

(LR) Jay Z and Kanye West attend the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jay-Z makes an appearance on West’s new album, “Donda”. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

When reporter Will Welch asked West about his support for Trump, especially in the context of his “Make America Great Again” slogan, West said the country had improved since President Barack Obama left.

“It’s better now than when Obama was in power. They don’t teach you how to buy property in school. They teach you how to become someone’s property,” West said.

In May 2018, months after Jay-Z told The New York Times T Magazine that his relationship with West was “complicated,” West said he was upset that the rapper and his wife, Beyoncé, hadn’t. not attended her 2014 wedding to Kardashian. .

“I was hurt that they didn’t come to the wedding,” he told Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, according to Cosmopolitan. “I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you won’t miss a wedding.

“I’m not using this interview to express negative things, but I have to tell my truth. You just start to find all kinds of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?'”

President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 11, 2018. SEBASTIAN SMITH / AFP via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jay-z-calls-kanye-west-stop-supporting-trump-donda-1612446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos