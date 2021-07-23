China must encourage young coaches to improve, says Yang Chen





China’s Chen Yang (L) kicks the ball past Harold Wallace of Costa Rica in their Group C match of the World Cup final in Kwangju on June 4, 2002./File Photo / File Photo

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) – China’s hopes of improving its position in world football hinge on improving the level of training of young people across the country, the former Cup forward said. Yang Chen world. President Xi Jinping’s desire for his country to become one of the world’s leading footballing nations has resulted in huge growth in football across the country for most of the past decade. Huge sums have been poured into the sport by the private sector as top players and World Cup coaches have come and gone from the Chinese Super League. Despite the investment, China has yet to secure a World Cup spot for the first time since its debut in 2002, and Yang believes the focus needs to be shifted. “The quality of the coaches is the key to the training of young footballers,” Yang, who represented the country at the 2002 World Cup, told China Daily. “Many foreign football leagues cooperate with us in terms of youth training. Bundesliga clubs, for example, are now sending their coaches to China to help train our young players. “We should also train our own youth coaches. Chinese coaches are trying to gain more experience. The advantage of Chinese coaches is that they understand Chinese children better than foreign coaches. “A foreign trainer may not fully understand what a Chinese child thinks, due to his different cultural and educational background. So he cannot just copy and paste his original methods of training and education in China.” Several Chinese clubs have invested heavily in academies in an attempt to develop players for the future, but these have yet to yield results as the country continues to fight internationally at the youth level. But while it’s important to make an impact on the world stage, Yang – who spent four years with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany during his playing career – is also eager to see football play a role in it. improvement of the health of the country. “In recent years, our country has tried to make changes in physical education,” said Yang, who currently coaches the Chinese Under-16 team. “We are now giving more importance to sports lessons. We need to give students more time to enjoy sports and football. “There are a lot of students in China who can barely do a single pull-up or are unable to complete a dozen push-ups. “Football has many benefits for children, such as teaching them about teamwork. The sport can be an inspiration for the next generation.” Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/china-must-nurture-youth-coaches-improve-says-yang-chen-2021-07-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos