When Uncle SAM became completely Islamophobic

Palestinian firefighters are urgently searching for survivors and bodies under the rubble after an intensive civilian bombardment of Gaza City on Sunday. Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a building housing international media, as Palestinian militants responded to rocket barrages.

11 years before writing the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, then a 22-year-old law student and one of the founding fathers, bought a book of the Koran. Mr. Jefferson later asserted that “our civil rights do not depend on our religious views” in his Statue of Virginia for Religious Liberty, whose reflections on religious inclusion have been reflected in the Constitution and the First Amendment, according to American historian Denise Spellberg.

However, if Mr. Jefferson were alive today, it would be devastating to see his legacy destroyed by continued anti-Muslim projects promoted by his modern successors in the White House. Contrary to what Mr. Jefferson once expected, Muslims, who first arrived in North America in the early 14th century, are still overwhelmed by the Islamophobic waves promoted by Uncle Sam, as the malicious war outside and the vicious discrimination inside the country targeting Muslims became non-stop, notably after September 2001.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once noted that “Islamophobia is spreading in the West like cancer cells.” He’s not wrong. Despite all the propagandist clichés in America about his religious equality, the truth is that Uncle SAM is in fact the most Islamophobic country.

As evil as cancer

Much of Muslim history in the United States has been closely linked to the slave trade. But such a tragedy for Muslims, who made up 20% of African slaves, is largely buried under the ashes of history. Peter Manseau, author of One Nation, Under Gods, argued that “[Muslims in the US history] were largely neglected because they were not free to practice their faith and leave traces of their belief. Islam in America is among the most repressed in the history of the nation. A doctrine in Virginia in 1682 legally justified Muslim slavery.

Despite their early entry into the country and the estimate that they will be America’s second largest religious group by 2040, the interests of Muslims are disproportionately represented throughout American history. It wasn’t until 2006 that the country saw its first congressman swear his hands on the Quran instead of the Bible. Exclusion and discrimination against Muslims is indeed a “secular” tradition in the United States.

As contagious as cancer

Of course, terrorists should go to hell, but those who are really forced into Duozakh are Muslims. Some American politicians are busy strengthening the bond between Muslims and terrorists while implementing their Islamophobic agenda in legislative bodies and electoral processes.

Between 2013 and 2015, at least 10 states in the United States passed laws containing potentially anti-Islam content. Former President Donald Trump was a real asset in playing the Islamophobia card to appeal to his evangelical white constituency by publicly asserting that “I think Islam hates us”. After taking power, he announced the infamous Muslim Ban, who gave a firm NO to people from several Muslim countries entering the United States on baseless terrorist charges. Authorities, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, have engaged in purchasing private data from Muslims around the world from multiple apps.

As a result, Muslims in the United States live in antagonism and discrimination, which is honestly reflected in the polls. In 2001, hate crimes against Muslims increased by 1600 percent; from 2017 to 2018, only 27% of American Muslims were satisfied with the country; in 2019, 82% of adults in the United States admitted that Muslims in the United States are subject to discrimination. Congressman Andre Carson of Indiana, the second Muslim congressman in U.S. history, has even been called upon to publicly denounce Islamic doctrines to prove his loyalty to the country.

As deadly as cancer

The most absurd part of the cancer of Islamophobia is that it is non-Muslims who are infected, and it is the lives of Muslims who perish in the midst of the war unilaterally started by Uncle Sam. Since 2001, states The United have launched military operations or even wars in some 80 countries under the pretext of fighting terrorism, blatantly killing more than 800,000 people, including 330,000 unarmed civilians, and displacing tens of millions of people.

Words could not describe the bleeding wounds and traumatic memories when US troops set fire to historic Baghdad, US soldiers launching assaults on civilians in Afghanistan, US air forces targeting burning houses in Libya, tanks Americans storming the fragmented terrain of Syria. But the secret to what keeps Uncle Sam’s hands dirty while keeping the mind “innocent” lies in his disguise and hypocrisy.

To find a noble excuse to launch its aggression and finish its “revenge” on Muslims, the United States continues to hide behind the shield of the “fight against terrorism” without allowing the international community to question its conscience. As a result, what continues to enrage us are fabricated evidence of the existence of weapons of mass destruction, self-made video clips of the existence of chemical weapons, the saliva dropped on the Libyan oil reserve during of raiding plans with NATO, the lack of accountability on Palestinian issues, and most shocking and problematic of all, the lack of courage to admit his wrongdoing and clean up the mess he left for both Muslims nationals and foreigners.

GOAT boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali, perhaps the most respected American Muslim of all time, once said that “the best way to make your dream come true is to wake up.” Spending his life fighting prejudice as an African American and a converted Muslim, he might expect the same dream to come true that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was.

Sadly, judging from the reality, Uncle Sam is addicted to a lot of things, including carcinogen overdoses, placebos, and, certainly, sleeping pills.

The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Global Times, China Daily etc. He can be contacted at [email protected]