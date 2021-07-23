The body of priests demands representation in the management of temples, writes to Prime Minister Modi





Mathura, Jul 23 (PTI) The representation of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha in the management of temples and religious places should be made compulsory, the priest’s body urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Instructions could be given for the representation of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha in the management of temples and religious places, said Mahesh Pathak, national chairman of the body in a letter to the prime minister. Twelve smart cities with cultural, religious and ancient origins are currently under development in the country. Since those in charge are ignorant of the cities’ traditions, culture and ancient past, the fundamental goal of the renovation is defeated, Pathak said. To overcome the problem, the constitutional representation of the mahasabha would not only prove to be a boon, but the local administration would also have a helping hand by obtaining expert opinions, he said. The Prime Minister is expected to consider the suggestions given in the letter and issue an order for the representation of the body in matters related to death, temples, culture and religion to maintain the fundamental character religious places that would inspire the next generation. Right now, the fourth purohits are being harassed by the administration, Pathak said, pointing to the alleged neglect of the fourth purohits in Uttarakhand who are deprived of their ancestral rights. However, the chief priest body thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking swift action on his letter and appointing a high-powered committee to decide the future of the council of administration of Devasthanam. The body of priests wrote to Dhami on July 19, demanding the withdrawal of the board. PTI COR RHL

