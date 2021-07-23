PM asked IGP to “make no concessions” in investigation, says Shahbaz Gill





Noor Moukadam. Photo via social networks

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Inspector General of Police of Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman “to make no concessions” during the investigation into the murder of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of the former diplomat Pakistani Shaukat Mukadam.

This was shared on Friday by the Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of political communication, Shahbaz Gill.

Noor, 27, was assassinated on Tuesday in the federal capital, in the city’s F-7 zone, police said.

The grisly incident sparked a nationwide campaign to seek justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a major trend on Twitter.

Shaukat Mukadam served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the son of a Karachi-based business tycoon, has been arrested and convicted of the alleged murder of the young woman.

Gill said the prime minister is “personally monitoring” the case and has requested a report from the IGP.

“The prime minister has ordered justice to be done to Noor Mukadam’s family,” the aide said.

“We all have girls. I would like to ask the opposition to stand united with us on this front,” he added.

He called on the courts to “meet all the requirements of the law” and the authorities to investigate the crime “on the merits”.

Gill also spoke of Noor’s mother, whom he quoted as saying her daughter was a “soft-hearted girl” who had been “brutally tortured”.

He said if the police had been alerted in due time to the killer’s actions, “then perhaps his life could have been saved”.

The prime minister’s aide said that as the investigation progresses and things become clearer, “the facts of the case will be shared with the nation.”

He said that “Noor can never be brought back, but what can be done is justice.”

Gill said that in addition to the prime minister personally invested in the outcome of the investigation, Home Secretary Shaikh Rasheed and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari are also in contact with the police and are calling for updates. updated from time to time.

“We will not share any details until the police have completed their investigation,” he said.

“Please give the police time to complete their investigation. Rest assured that justice will be served,” the aide said.

“Not a mentally handicapped person”

Earlier, Noor’s father spoke at a press conference and thanked PM, Gill and Mazari for taking a personal interest in the case.

“This is not a case where the suspect escaped. He was caught and grabbed with a weapon,” Mukadam said.

He said Jaffer was “not a mentally handicapped person”.

“If such a person was employed as a manager of a company, then his parents must also be involved in the investigation,” Mukadam said.

“My daughter was a very sweet and caring girl. Our family has been crying a lot since yesterday,” he said.

Mukadam said he had served the country as an ambassador and wanted only justice.

“This is a clear case. The killer is standing right in front of us,” he said.

The former diplomat said the murder was a “doorman witness” to the house.

The name of the suspect must be added to the ECL

Meanwhile, the IGP, following a meeting with the Central Police Bureau investigative team, ordered them to contact the relevant agencies to add the suspect’s name to the exit checklist. (ECL).

The police chief also asked the team to get their criminal history, if any, in England and the United States.

The meeting was followed by Operation DIG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Operation SSP Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Ata-ur-Rehman Survey, Urban Area SP Rana Abdul Wahab and ASP Kohsar Amna Baig, among others officers.

Informing IGP Islamabad of the development of the case, the head of the investigation team, SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, said that the statements of the parents of the victim, the father of the suspect, as well as two security guards, were recorded.

A forensic team also provided evidence after their investigation, the police chief said.

The IGP said all evidence obtained from the incident “should be forensic,” adding that the Therapy Works team should be approached as part of the investigation.

It’s worth mentioning that Therapy Works is a drug addiction rehab center where Jaffer is said to have sought treatment.

Welcoming the investigation carried out so far, the IGP said all demands of justice must be met and no pressure or recommendation should be taken into account for the culprit to receive an exemplary sentence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/361308-noor-mukadam-murder-pm-has-asked-igp-to-make-no-concessions-in-probe-shahbaz-gill-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos