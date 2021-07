Boris Johnson vs. Dominic Cummings: Who Will Save Us From This Hunger Games Nightmare? Susan morrison

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> A protester holds a sign showing Boris Johnson and his former special adviser Dominic Cummings outside the UK Parliament (Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images) Look at Thatcher’s cabinet. Inundated with public school boys terrified of the Iron Lady. Is this a nanny / public school affair? Many spend their early years with a nanny, a sort of stunt mother. She paid to be there. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter At some point, they must be wondering, no matter loving me, does she like me? Of course she will say yes. She’s building a nice little nest egg for retirement. So naturally if you like the nanny you will do as she says lest she get up and go and find a nicer little boy to work with. Real mummies rarely do this. And believe me, sometimes we think about it Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon hits Boris Johnson around confinement … Public school seems to me to be a sort of Mad Max Thunderdome where, until recently, bullying was accepted as character building. The problem was that the character he was building was internally fearful and easy to manipulate. Unless you’re the bully, in which case you’re an ideal candidate for a career in banking or high-end cooking. This current Eton boy in number 10 looks very malleable, according to Dominic Cummings. The latter is a strange looking kind of guy. His head looks like a balloon with a really straight knot at the bottom. Maybe his cords were too tight. According to him, Downing Street was a cross between Lord of the Flies and The Hunger Games. There were endless plots and counter-intrigues, but no real government. At one extraordinary moment, the Cummings team considered ditching the democratically elected prime minister. In other countries, we call it a coup. Throughout this, Boris, like a runaway Mr. Blobby in a suit, pathetically agrees with the last person he spoke to. Poor Mr. Cummings. His influence stopped at the bedroom door. No matter what he said last to Boris, Carrie was still there, the last thing in the evening and the first thing in the morning. And all the time an entire country was sitting outside waiting for somebody to take over. We deserve better than that. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by subscribing to a digital subscription.

