Opinion: How Trump vindicated Pelosi





Trump’s own words, in audio tapes broadcast by CNN, show how determined he is to inject noxious gases into the American psyche, poisoning the atmosphere to bring as many people as possible into the alternate reality that he is trying. to build. Trump may or may not believe the nonsense he tells, but he’s making sure Republicans buy into his lie about what happened in the 2020 election, in the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill (a coup attempt, in my opinion) and during his presidency.

The audio is from an interview with Washington Post reporters Carol Leonning and Phil Rucker for their book “I Alone Can Fix It”. Listening live, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, “It’s like listening to Nixon’s drunken ramblings.” Another comparison could be with a half-deranged cartoon villain bringing his malicious designs into play.

Above all, Trump spits out lies, lies upon lies, about whatever he talks about. January 6? Everything was “very friendly,” he told his interviewers. Protesters and police “hugged and kissed”. The police “let people in”, which is why the crowd entered the Capitol. Anyone who has seen the images of brutality, beatings, gunfire, chaos, destruction, knows this is as far from the truth as it gets.

Then there’s the election, which Trump decisively lost, but insists they were stolen, offering fabricated and absurd details. “We had Indians paid to vote!” There is much more.

We could dismiss Trump’s fantasies as the rants of an unstable man, except that a majority of Republicans apparently believe many of his concoctions, and GOP leaders are giving Trump comfort and help. That’s even though most of these leaders undoubtedly know that all of this, including the mountains of lies about voter fraud, is in the words of hyper-partisan Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, “all bullshit.” . is vital, which is why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to exclude two radical Trumpists from the select committee she is trying to establish to examine the events of January 6. Some believe Pelosi’s decision to dismiss two of the five members chosen by Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who subserviently bows to the ousted president, was a political mistake that allowed the GOP to step down from the committee and to pretend that this is all a partisan exercise.

But they are wrong and she is right. After listening to Trump’s tapes, there is no doubt that the committee’s task – finding out the truth – is far too important to allow people like Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to hinder the process. Does anyone really believe that someone like the belligerent Jordan would do anything but work to protect Trump?

Just before announcing his committee selections, McCarthy made a pilgrimage to Bedminster Golf Club, New Jersey, which semi-retiree Trump calls home these days. Soon after, McCarthy named the Republicans he (and possibly Trump) wanted on the panel. The majority of those he chose had voted to deny American voters their choice of president, refusing to certify Biden’s election when the vote finally took place on January 6, after the violence ended and some 140 police officers from the Capitol Wounded. In other words, the men representing the GOP on the panel investigating the January 6 assault voted in favor of the goals of the attempted coup.

Americans need to come up with a clear and indisputable truth about January 6, not only for the historical record to be accurate, but for a more urgent reason: to distort reality, create a false narrative, is part of an attack on democracy. American, and one that is still in progress.

Listening to Trump lie with such ease, a stream of lies slipping from his lips like an endless, multicolored handkerchief in an act of a magician, one wonders if he really believes what he is saying; if he really lives in that alternate reality where he won the election (by a landslide, of course!), where anyone who doesn’t think they won is a con artist; where more than 86 judges have dismissed his campaign’s fraud allegations just because they are cowards; where he was assured of his re-election before the pandemic, even though he actually had one of the worst approval ratings of any modern president.

Or, does he know he’s lying? Is he acting for the same reason he does everything, because he thinks it will benefit him?

We can’t know what’s on Trump’s far from ordinary head. But somewhere in the interview we get a clue. When asked why he encouraged Americans to believe lies about the pandemic, Trump begins to ramble about the glow in his genes, but then comes back to the question. “Are you talking about disinformation or are you talking about lies? He asks, adding, “There is a nicer word called disinformation.

There, he delivers the secret. Disinformation, as any spy boss knows, as the Kremlin taught us all, is not just any lie. This is false information, deliberately disseminated, usually for tactical political purposes. Everything is still unfolding. It is too early to turn the page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/22/opinions/how-trump-proved-pelosi-right-ghitis/index.html

