Xi Jinping visits Tibet amid growing religious control

BEIJING (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls on traditional Buddhist culture in Himalayan regions, along with accelerated economic development and modernized infrastructure.

State media reported on Friday that Xi had visited sites in the capital Lhasa, including Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the foot of the Potala Palace which housed the Dalai Llamas, traditional spiritual and temporal leaders of Tibet. .

Xi’s visit was previously unannounced publicly and it was unclear whether he had ever returned to Beijing.

In recent years, China has tightened controls on Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in Chinese rather than Tibetan. Critics of these policies are regularly detained and can be sentenced to long prison terms, especially if they have been found guilty of association with the 86-year-old Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since he took over. fled Tibet in an abortive uprising against the Chinese regime in 1959.

China does not recognize the self-proclaimed Tibetan government-in-exile based in the hillside town of Dharmsala and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism has grown significantly in the region over the nine-year tenure of Xis and new airports, railways and highways built.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said that while in Lhasa on Thursday, Xi sought to learn about work on ethnic and religious affairs, conservation of the ancient city, as well as the heritage and protection of Tibetan culture.

The day before, he had visited the city of Nyingchi to inspect the ecological preservation work of the Yarlung Zangbo River basin, the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra, on which China is building a controversial dam.

He also visited a bridge and inspected a project to build a railway between Sichuan Province (southwest China) and Tibet before taking Tibet’s first electrified railway line from Nyingchi to Lhasa, which entered service last month.

Xi’s visit could coincide with the 70th anniversary of the 17-Point Accord, which firmly established Chinese control over Tibet, which many Tibetans say has been effectively independent for most of its history. The Dalai Lama says he was forced to sign the document and has since repudiated it.

It also comes against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between China and India, which share a long but contested border with Tibet.

Deadly encounters last year between Indian and Chinese troops along their disputed border at high altitudes have dramatically altered already strained relations between nuclear-weapon neighbors.

This appears to have prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish the Dalai Lama the best of luck on his birthday this month on Twitter and said he spoke to him by phone as well. It was the first time Modi had publicly confirmed speaking with the Dalai Lama since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

In a statement, the international advocacy group Campaign for Tibet called Xi’s visit an indication of Tibet’s important place in Chinese political considerations. “

The manner in which the visit was organized and the complete lack of immediate media coverage of the visit indicate that Tibet remains a sensitive issue and that the Chinese authorities do not have confidence in their legitimacy with the Tibetan people, the group based in Washington, DC, said.

