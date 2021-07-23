Foresters play an important role in achieving Indonesia’s Gold 2045





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry Alue Dohong said foresters have an important role to play in realizing the vision of a Golden Indonesia in 2045, as reiterated President Joko Widodo. A good understanding of the geopolitics of forest resources will enable foresters to understand the role and contribution of forest resources in achieving the goals and ideals of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, not only at the national level but also in the context of the global community, including support for the realization of Indonesia’s 2045 vision, which was proclaimed by President Joko Widodo, Alue Dohong said in his leadership at the opening of the second round of the 60 years webinar by President Joko Widodo, Wednesday. In the second series of webinars with the sub-theme Challenges and Opportunities in Realizing the Geopolitical Role of Forest Resources Towards Indonesia 2045, Vice Minister Alue Dohong revealed that one of the real changes after the Cold War and the beginning of the era of globalization was the dynamic issues and agendas for the management of natural resources. The existence and role of natural resources is increasing, playing an increasingly important and strategic role in the global political arena. This situation also occurs in Indonesia. Four rationalities underlie the dynamics of natural resource management. First, the flow of globalization which is characterized by communication and ease of interaction, which has favored an increase in the exchange of raw materials (raw materials) based on natural resources. Second, the growth of the world’s population as well as the impact of economic growth which increases the need for energy resources, food, feed, medicine and various other natural resource materials. Third, the poverty of the inhabitants of underdeveloped countries (in developing countries), which increases the level of damage to natural resources caused by development in order to overcome poverty. Fourth, the existence of climate change, pollution and environmental degradation that affect the supply of natural resources. Through the vision of One Century of Indonesia in 2045 or Gold of Indonesia, it becomes the direction and direction to achieve a sovereign, advanced, just and prosperous Indonesia. The realization of the realization of this grand vision has started to materialize since the first period of leadership of President Joko Widodo, including development in the forestry and environmental sectors, said Vice Minister Alue Dohong. Under his leadership, President Joko Widodo has consistently implemented structured, systematic and measurable development policies and programs. The management and use of forest resources aims to support and assist in the realization of various sectoral and intersectoral interests. In addition to harnessing the potential of timber forests, President Joko Widodo is committed to increasing the value of non-timber forest products and environmental services. In addition to the potential for ecotourism, Indonesia in the future must build on the potential for social and cultural diversity of its people. Indonesia’s ecotourism potential, with its abundance of tropical forests and the presence of biodiversity, has the potential for the greatest ecotourism development in the world. As part of the acceleration of national development, President Joko Widodo has significantly increased the role of forest resources for the development of social, economic, cultural infrastructure, remote villages, in and around forest areas. The goal is very clear, in an effort to increase connectivity that can encourage regional development and the development of economic growth poles that adapt to climate change. Infrastructure development is also an effort to fulfill the Indonesian government’s commitment to achieve Sustainable development goals (SDGs) during the period 2015-2030. Forest resources also have an important geopolitical role in the development and improvement of the performance of national strategic economic sectors. , said Vice Minister Alue Dohong. The webinar, held in collaboration with the National Forestry Council and the Wana Aksara Institute, featured speakers from the Director General of Sustainable Forest Management (PHL) KLHK Agus Justianto, Vice-Chairman of Commission IV DPR RI Dedi Mulyadi, Ambassador Yuri O. Thamrin, Communication and Information Assistant of BI Wawan Purwanto, journalist for the media group Arief Suditomo Pewarta: PR feed

