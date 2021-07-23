During the controversy, Jokowi only spoke about TWK once, this was ignored …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Controversy national analysis test (TWK) employee Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) in the process of transferring the status of civil state apparatus (ASN) continues. More recently, the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia stated that there had been a violation of maladministration in the TWK process. This is because the KPK released 75 of its employees who did not pass the national insight test. The Ombudsman also said the KPK ignored the statement President Joko Widodo related to TWK. Indeed, the president previously said that the TWK could not be immediately used as a basis for dismissal. Also Read: KPK Supervisory Board Says Firli Bahuri Hasn’t Added Any Articles on TWK The president was also asked to intervene immediately to overturn the KPK’s decision regarding the dismissal of employees who failed the TWK. However, so far the president has remained silent on the mediator’s recommendations or demands that the controversy over 75 KPK employees be resolved immediately. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail During the TWK controversy, Jokowi once to make a statement. However, Jokowi’s request to change the status of employees in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s ruling so as not to harm anyone was not respected, so that 75 KPK employees are still at risk of dismissal. Also read: Those who maintain idealism and values ​​but are eliminated in the name of TWK … Here is the presentation: Jokowi’s statement The President’s statement regarding TWK was first released to the public on May 17, 2021. Jokowi commented after ten days that KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri issued Decree (SK) number 652 of 2021 which contained the release of 75 KPK employees who had failed the TWK. At that time, Jokowi said that TWK could not immediately be the basis for firing KPK employees who were not eligible. The results of the TWK, he said, should be taken into account for future steps to improve the KPK, both for individuals and institutions. “And this is not immediately used as a basis for firing 75 KPK employees who are said to have failed the test,” Jokowi said in a YouTube show at the presidential secretariat on Monday (5/17/2021). Also Read: When Jokowi Dismissed TWK, He Was The Firing Of 75 KPK Employees …

