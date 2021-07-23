Politics
Erdogan visits flood-affected region, pledges more aid
The Turkish president on Friday pledged more aid to the flood-affected Black Sea region as he visited the region where at least six people have died and two people are still missing due to the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains last week.
In the first stage, we will construct a total of 550 buildings for the structures which were affected by the floods of July 15 and which are threatened with disaster across Rize, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a crowd in Guneysu district of his hometown Rize.
Some 3 million Turkish liras ($ 350,000) have already been delivered for relief in the region and rent and resettlement assistance has been provided to flood victims in Rize, the president said.
Erdogan also said 665 buildings were at risk of flooding in Rize. While this area is being cleared, we are carrying out our plans to heal the wounds. “
Water is supplied to the entire disaster area, and there are no problems with drinking water, energy, communication or communication, he added.
In Rize alone, so far 2,860 people, including 328 search and rescue team members, as well as 705 vehicles have worked, Erdogan said. Almost all of the 426 roads closed due to flooding have been opened to traffic.
The neighboring province of Artvin was also hit by heavy rains as around 200 people were evacuated due to flooding in the region on Thursday.
The Arhavi River overflowed due to heavy rains, severely affecting the district center and roads in Artvin village, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a person who was rescued from the rubble in Arhavi and taken to hospital was in good condition.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu also visited the flood-affected region on Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/erdogan-visits-flood-hit-region-vows-more-aid-3577029
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
