Boris Johnson makes a big bet with Freedom Day

With their usual flourish, the British tabloids have dubbed July 19 “Freedom Day”, or more prosaically, the day the United Kingdom entered the fourth stage of its reopening plan. It was the day, delayed by four weeks, when most of the remaining people linked to the covid pandemic restrictions were lifted in the UK. Some restrictions remain, such as the need for workers to self-isolate if interviewed by the official contact tracing and testing app, and local agencies continue to impose their own restrictions, such as requiring to wear a mask on But, overall, most of the restrictions of the pandemic era are gone: mask use is now voluntary, non-mandatory (unless otherwise specified), social distancing (already honored in violation rather than in respect of recent weeks) is a thing of the past and capacity limits have been lifted in restaurants, concert halls, theaters and other public places.

There is a lot that can be criticized in the handling of the pandemic by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and epidemiologists and other experts have been critical of the decision to proceed with a full reopening, in the face of the surge in infections, and, more worryingly still, the increases in hospitalizations and deaths, due, in large part, to the ubiquity of the delta variant, which is highly transmissible and has superior immune escape properties than the conventional covid virus, which means that it is possible for people who have already been fully vaccinated to become infected. Moreover, while the full vaccination rate in the UK is around 50%, those under 18 have not been vaccinated. Anecdotal evidence also suggests that despite nearly half of all Britons now vaccinated, parts of UK city centers, including London, have vaccination rates below 30%. All of this is synonymous with potential problems.

In light of this, it is striking that in a video post shared on July 18 via Twitter (bit.ly/3eQqocT), Johnson offered this rationale for reopening, in the form of a rhetorical question: if we don’t do it now, we have to ask ourselves, when will we do it? ”As he also noted, in Due to the high vaccination rate (but remember the caveats I noted above), new infections have now been largely decoupled from new hospitalizations and increased mortality. -extended the elimination of pandemic era restrictions in a number of states in the United States, primarily red “rather than blue” i.e. those with Republican rather than Democratic governments and the same sentiment underlies the sentiment increasingly expressed by political conservatives in the Anglo-American sphere, that post-vaccination, covid should be regarded as another, albeit a particularly nasty flu, and cannot be there base of endless confinements and restrictions.

As your columnist has noted on previous occasions, lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at flattening the curve of covid infections pose a challenge very similar to that posed by deploying unconventional monetary policies, including quantitative easing (QE). ) after the global financial crisis: how and when to exit? Just as the course of QE has been repeatedly delayed in the United States and other countries and then reversed by the onset of the global covid pandemic, the release of lockdowns and restrictions has been either unlimited or continually extended. in most advanced western countries.

The difficulty in finding the right time to exit the restrictions and reopen the economy on one level is a matter of trade-off between the economic, psychological and other benefits of reopening earlier and the costs of increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to re-opening, and as predicted by all “standard agent-based epidemiological models” (although the failure of these model classes to ignore public behavioral responses has also been noted by your columnist) .

But that’s not the whole story. Another justification for caution comes from political economy considerations. I would speculate that all else being equal, if an early reopening goes well, the public is at best likely to view perhaps a little more favorably the outgoing politician who initiated it. On the other hand, if things go wrong, the incumbent risks being severely blamed by the public for a premature reopening.

This crucial asymmetry in the payoff matrix “(in game theory jargon) for the politician in place between the two scenarios will naturally induce a caution, probably greater than what would be justified on the basis of a single scientific analysis. In terms of cost-benefit terms, reopening earlier with things going well may give the incumbent president a little boost, but will not guarantee re-election, while things that go wrong will almost certainly lead to disaster at the ballot box. So it is much safer for a cautious politician with an eye on the next election to be overly cautious and delay reopening beyond what would be necessary from the point of view of what is good for society.

A prime example of this is the continued lockdowns and other restrictions in Canada, whose cautious political leadership contrasts sharply with the UK; striking, given the similar full vaccination rates in the two countries. There is no doubt that Johnson is making a big bet with Freedom Day, you can be sure political leaders around the world will watch with great interest.

Vivek Dehejia is Associate Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

