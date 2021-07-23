Donald Trump’s allies break with ex-president to support Ohio House candidate





Ohio Republicans are divided over candidates for the open US House seat, as former President Donald Trump’s pick competes with candidates backed by other conservative leaders, an anti- abortion and Trump’s former allies.

The winning candidate will succeed former U.S. Representative Steve Stivers, who resigned in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Trump’s selection for the GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District race is Mike Carey, who was described by Trump’s Save America PAC press release as “a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the border and tough on crime “.

Although Trump has won Ohio twice with wide margins, Carey faces at least nine other candidates for the post, some of whom have received support from former strong allies of Trump or other organizations.

The 15th Congressional District is gerrymandered to include all or part of Ohio’s 12 counties, including parts of Columbus, and will have the special primary election on August 3.

Mike Carey is running for a seat vacated by former U.S. Representative Steve Stivers in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Carey speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump after receiving his endorsement on June 26 in Wellington, Ohio. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also crossed the district to campaign for Carey.

Stivers, himself a Major General of the National Guard, is supporting first-term state representative Jeff LaRe, a former deputy sheriff and an executive at a security services company, to represent Ohio’s 15th District. LaRe operates on a pro-law enforcement platform that includes tough talks about border control, immigration policy and the need to continue to fight the opioid crisis and a commitment to ensuring security Ohioans.

LaRe is one of a former and three sitting state lawmakers in the Republican primary, the others being State Senators Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson and former State Representative Ron Hood.

On the Democratic side, State Representative Allison Russo, a health policy expert, faces Greg Betts, a former army officer and decorated combat veteran, for the party’s nomination.

Kunze has the backing of the GOP in the district’s largest county, Franklin, and the Value In Electing Women PAC founded to elect Republican women to Congress.

“Ohio has not had a single Republican woman in its delegation to Congress for nearly a decade,” said executive director Julie Conway. “Stephanie Kunze is not only the right person to represent the 15th arrondissement, but she will be a conservative in principle and a strong advocate for the needs of all voters.”

Peterson’s campaign focused on his farming background and his service at the Statehouse where he has served in the Ohio House or Senate since 2011. The powerful Ohio Right to Life PAC, the political wing of the oldest and most a major anti-abortion group in the state, endorsed it.

Hood, meanwhile, won the approval of a key Trump ally: U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. In a tweet, Paul called Hood a “proven constitutional conservative who will defend the entirety of the Bill of Rights and an America First foreign policy.”

If that wasn’t enough to divide Trump’s support base in the district, another Trump ally, Conservative activist Debbie Meadows, wife of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, backed Ruth Edmonds in the race. republican. Edmonds is a member of the Ohio Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Advisory Board.

Meadows’ Right Women PAC said that Edmonds, who is black, “will be a powerful voice in Congress, countering the growing BLM / Marxist movement.” He said that “Edmonds’ life experiences, her biblical worldview and her Christian faith have uniquely prepared her to stand up against the bullies of the radical left.”

Influential New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, who founded Elevate PAC, formed to promote Republican candidates, has chosen not to support Edmonds or Kunze, sticking instead to Trump’s man, Carey.

In a statement, Stefanik, who now chairs the Republican House Conference, said she stood by Trump’s choice because “to defeat the Socialist Democrats’ agenda and fire Nancy Pelosi in 2022, we need to no more proven conservative fighters in the Republican House Conference. “

For his part, first-time nominee Carey did not campaign to be “a proven fighter” but on Trump’s two-time winning label of “outsider.” He never held an elective office, but lobbied the state legislature.

Carey has represented a company named in an indictment of a former Speaker of the House and others allegedly involved in an elaborate program of corruption and dirty tricks to push through sweeping energy legislation, the Project Bill 6. This company, Murray Energy, is named as “Company B” in the federal indictment. The company has not been charged with any crime.

Other Republican candidates include: John Adams, owner of a chemical company; Eric M. Clark, nurse at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; former Perry County Commissioner Thad Cooperrider; the owner of the Thomas Hwang Golf Club; and lawyer Omar Tarazi, member of Hilliard city council.

The primary winners will face off on November 2.

Republican State Representative Stephanie Kunze is one of the overcrowded Republican primary contenders for an open U.S. House seat in District 15 in central Ohio. In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Kunze listens to an explanation of proposed legislation in Columbus, Ohio. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File / AP Photo

