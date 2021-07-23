NasDem condemns the call for the “Jokowi End Game” demo: don’t cook!





Jakarta – The NasDem party denounced the call to action titled ‘End of the game Jokowicirculating on social networks. NasDem recalled that the company is currently experiencing difficulties. Therefore, do not provoke. “Let’s unite this nation to fight COVID-19. The president and his team are working very hard on emergency PPKMs followed by PPKM levels 1-4 have many consequences, there will be shortages here and there. NasDem’s media and public communications sector DPP Charles Meikyansah told reporters on Friday (23/7/2021). Charles also gave a firm message to those who profited amid difficult conditions in society. “Politicians, whoever you are will face all the forces of the nation, if you only want to profit in the midst of today’s hardships,” Charles said. In addition, the DPR member RI assured that NasDem would support all the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the face of the Corona pandemic. NasDem, Charles said, will stick with Jokowi against those who take advantage of the political advantage. “We, from the NasDem party, will support all of the president’s policies to protect his people from COVID-19,” Charles explained. “Political programs, overlapping the pandemic, not to mention short-term interests, lust for power and the like, the NasDem will be with President Jokowi and the Indonesian people to deal with them,” he added. Charles warns that no one should take advantage of the current situation. He stressed the importance of gotong royong in dealing with a pandemic. “In this COVID atmosphere, there is no other word to work together and help. Do not take the opportunity in the midst of this difficulty,” he concluded. As you know, the call to action poster is titled “End of the game Jokowi“had already circulated on social networks. The mass action is scheduled to be carried out on July 24 by performing long walk from Glodok to the State Palace. Various parties have sharply criticized the call to action, including the PPP. PPP considers the call to action “Jokowi End Game” to take to the streets as an irresponsible provocation. “PPP considers those who invite the public to take to the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic to be an irresponsible group towards the community itself. They provoke on behalf of the people but their invitations endanger the health of the people themselves, ”said the PPP MP. MP Arsul Sani told reporters on Friday (23/7). (zak / imk)

